The Emirates Eagles comfortably defeated the Royal Desert Champions by eight wickets in the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10. Hetmyer's explosive unbeaten 59 off 25 balls ensured the Eagles chased down the 111-run target with ten balls to spare.

Emirates Eagles Defeat Royal Desert Champions in Abu Dhabi T10 Clash

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI): The Emirates Eagles beat the Royal Desert Champions by 8 wickets with 10 balls to spare in the 23rd match of the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, reaching 111/2 in 8.2 overs. This was the Eagles’ fourth win in eight matches.

Batting first, the Champions' innings was built around Pooran. Brandon King (29 off 18) and Pooran put on 51 for the first wicket in 5.3 overs before Trent Boult (1/11) had King caught by David Wiese, as per a press release. Pooran then added 37 in 13 balls with Sherfane Rutherford (17 off 14) and brought up a fifty off only 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes, before he was run out by Hardus Viljoen in the eighth over to make it 88/2. Haider Razzaq (1/11) had Gulbadin Naib (1 off 2) caught by Hilal Afghan with the Champions on 102/3, and Rutherford was run out off the last ball of the innings, with Chris Green and Wiese combining, as the Champions closed on 110/4 in 10 overs. Wiese (0/32) and Viljoen (0/31) were the most expensive Eagles bowlers.

Chasing 111, the Eagles lost Alex Hales for a golden duck, caught by Pienaar off Naseem Shah (1/19) in the first over, to slip to 7/1. Kyle Mayers (34 off 20) and Hetmyer then took the chase away from the Champions with an 82-run stand in 39 balls. Mayers hit four fours and a six before Rutherford (1/13) had him caught by King in the eighth over at 89/2. Hetmyer, who hit six fours and four sixes in his 59 not out off 25 balls, and captain Rovman Powell (11 not out off 4) added an unbroken 22 in 7 balls to finish the job. The win lifts the Eagles to 8 points from eight matches, level with third-placed Yas Lions, who have played a game fewer. The Champions remain at the bottom with 4 points, having lost six of their eight matches.