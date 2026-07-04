Egypt's national team alleged a Dallas police officer pushed winger Trezeguet and a team director outside their hotel. Police said the matter was resolved. The team then defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties in a historic FIFA World Cup victory.

Egypt's national team has alleged that a Dallas Police officer pushed winger Trezeguet and team director Ibrahim Hassan while they were posing for a photograph with a fan outside the team hotel, reported Reuters. The incident, which local media reported took place at Egypt's team hotel in Dallas ahead of Friday's Round of 32 fixture against Australia, prompted a response from both the Egyptian camp and the Dallas Police Department before the matter was resolved. "A man and his son went to take a photo with Ibrahim Hassan and Trezeguet, and the national team's director approved the request," Egypt national team media officer Mohamed Morad told Reuters. "However, a security officer intervened and pushed the fan, as well as Trezeguet and Ibrahim Hassan, even though the player and the team director were in their designated area. Ibrahim then asked the security officer to deal with the fan in a normal manner," he added.

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Police Respond, Matter Resolved

The Dallas Police Department acknowledged the incident after a video of the exchange circulated on social media. "The Dallas Police Department responded to an area hotel at the request of hotel security regarding an individual without event credentials attempting to gain access," the department said in a statement, as per Reuters. "It was later learned that the individuals weren't displaying credentials properly, which is a requirement. The situation was resolved on scene, and DPD met with representatives of the team to address their concerns. The matter has since been resolved," the statement added.

Historic World Cup Knockout Victory

Egypt put the off-field distraction behind them in remarkable fashion later on Friday, producing one of the biggest results in the country's football history by defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to register their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory. After surviving a bright Australian start, Egypt took the lead through Emam Ashour's first-half header from Karim Hafez's cross. Australia levelled early in the second half when Mohamed Hany inadvertently turned a free-kick into his own net, and despite chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner over 120 minutes.

Pharaohs Triumph in Penalty Shootout

The shootout belonged to the Pharaohs. Harry Souttar missed Australia's opening penalty, Mohamed Salah calmly converted a Panenka, and after teenager Lucas Herrington failed with Australia's fourth attempt, Hossam Abdelmaguid buried the decisive spot-kick to seal a famous victory.

The win sends Egypt into the Round of 16, where they will face either defending champions Argentina or Cape Verde, as the Pharaohs continue their best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign. (ANI)