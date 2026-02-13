The ECB thanked the DCCI for successfully hosting the five-match Mixed Disability T20 series in India, which England won 4-1. The ECB praised the hospitality and quality of cricket and backed India's vision for a 2027 Mixed Disability World Cup.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed its sincere gratitude to the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) following the successful conclusion of the five-match Mixed Disability T20 International Series held across Greater Noida and Jaipur. England won the series 4-1 earlier this month.

ECB Extends Formal Gratitude

In a formal communication addressed to DCCI General Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan, ECB Head of Disability Cricket Ian Martin MBE thanked the Indian board, its officials, and sponsors for their outstanding efforts in hosting the England Men's Mixed Disability team, as per a release. "On behalf of the ECB, our staff and players, I wish to thank you and all at DCCI and your sponsors for making the recent tournament between our teams so successful," Martin wrote.

He further praised the hospitality extended to the visiting side, describing the experience as "wonderful" and noting that the touring party returned home with "memorable experiences of your amazing country." The ECB also acknowledged the quality of arrangements, extending appreciation to the hotels and organisers for ensuring a smooth and comfortable stay.

Praise for Cricket and Commitment to Future Growth

Highlighting the on-field action, Martin remarked that the cricket was "exceptional" and showcased the "ability and skill of our players," while also commending the noticeable improvement in the Indian team's performance. Importantly, the ECB reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Mixed Disability Cricket and conveyed its support for future collaborations, including backing India's vision of delivering a Mixed Disability World Cup in 2027.

DCCI Welcomes ECB's Appreciation

Reacting to the ECB's message, DCCI General Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan said: "We are deeply encouraged by the ECB's kind words. This series was not just about results, but about strengthening the global movement of inclusive cricket. England's appreciation validates the efforts of everyone involved -- players, organisers, sponsors, and support staff."

DCCI Vice President Sumit Jain said the series reflects how Mixed Disability Cricket continues to gain credibility and recognition internationally. "We thank the ECB for their sportsmanship and look forward to building stronger bilateral engagements."

The recently concluded series featured high-quality cricket and reinforced both boards' shared commitment to expanding opportunities for athletes across disability categories. (ANI)