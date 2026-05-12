East Bengal FC and Punjab FC played a goalless draw in their ISL 2025-26 match. The result keeps East Bengal at the top of the table with 22 points, while Punjab FC climbs to sixth. Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh was named Player of the Match.

East Bengal FC and Punjab FC played out an engaging yet goalless draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. Despite the absence of goals, the contest was far from uneventful, with both sides creating several openings with a cumulative 29 attempts made and seven saves. The result ensures East Bengal remain at the top of the table with 22 points from 11 matches, while Punjab FC climb to sixth with 19 points from the same number of matches. East Bengal keeper Prabhsukhan Singh was awarded Player of the Match, according to a release.

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First Half: A Balanced Affair

Punjab FC made a bright start to the contest and nearly found an early breakthrough in the sixth minute when their captain Dani Ramirez's long-range strike skimmed the near post. The visitors looked composed in possession, with Ramirez pulling the strings in midfield, while Manglenthang Kipgen provided support through intelligent movement.

East Bengal gradually settled into the rhythm of the game, using the width effectively through midfielders Bipin Singh and PV Vishnu. However, Punjab's defensive unit, marshalled well by Bijoy V and supported by Khaiminthang Lhungdim, remained compact and disciplined to deny clear openings. The Red and Gold Brigade came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 30th minute. A precise through ball from Miguel Figueira released Bipin Singh behind the defence, but Punjab keeper Arshdeep Singh reacted sharply, rushing off his line to make a crucial block and keep the scores level.

Chances at the other end were largely speculative, with Punjab attempting efforts from a distance. Kipgen tested Prabhsukhan Gill, while Ramirez continued to probe, but the East Bengal goalkeeper remained assured. The first half concluded with both teams evenly matched, reflecting the balance in possession and opportunities.

Goalkeepers Shine After Restart

The tempo increased after the restart, with the Shers enjoying a strong spell. Within minutes, Kipgen and Ramirez forced successive saves from Gill, who was called into action repeatedly. The most notable moment came in the 53rd minute when Shami Singamayum's diving header, following a well-weighted cross from Lhungdim, was brilliantly tipped away by the East Bengal custodian.

Punjab maintained the pressure, with Ramirez dictating play and delivering dangerous balls into the box. Yet, East Bengal's backline, led by Kevin Sibille and Anwar Ali, held firm under sustained pressure.

Frantic Finish Sees Chances Go Begging

East Bengal responded with phases of controlled possession, attempting to slow the tempo and build attacks patiently. Their best opportunity arrived in the 75th minute when Figueira unleashed a curling effort from the edge of the box, only to see it strike the far post and bounce away.

As the match entered its closing stages, both sides pushed cautiously for a winner. Substitute Anton Søjberg nearly capitalised on a quick transition, but Arshdeep was quick off his line once again. Moments later, Punjab centre back Pablo Renan dos Santos produced a vital interception to clear a dangerous delivery into the box.

The drama intensified in the 90th minute when East Bengal stand-in captain Mohamad Basim Rashid spotted Arshdeep off his line and attempted an audacious effort from near the halfway line. The dipping shot beat the retreating goalkeeper but crashed against the crossbar, denying East Bengal a spectacular late winner.

In the ensuing moments, another scramble inside the Punjab box saw Figueira head narrowly wide. Despite a frantic finish, neither side could find the decisive breakthrough, and the contest ended even, with both teams settling for a point. (ANI)