Nishant Pitti, Founder of EaseMyTrip, joined Kapil Dev and R. Madhavan to launch the Stars Golf League Mauritius. The new global golfing event, set for March 2027, aims to position Mauritius as a luxury sporting and tourism destination.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, has joined the international sporting icons and distinguished personalities at the launch of the Stars Golf League Mauritius. This marks the unveiling of a new global golfing spectacle and the beginning of a ten-year ambition to establish Mauritius as an annual fixture on the world's luxury sporting calendar. The announcement was made at "The Opening Swing", an exclusive cocktail reception held at Sugar Beach, Flic en Flac, on 22 August 2026, which brought together distinguished personalities including cricketing legend Kapil Dev, acclaimed actor R. Madhavan, and former World No. 1 doubles player Mahesh Bhupathi, as per a press release from EaseMyTrip.

A New Global Golfing Spectacle

Stars Golf League Mauritius will take place from 25-28th March 2027, bringing together 36 global icons - 24 golfing legends, 6 lady golfers and 6 celebrity golfers - competing across six teams. Confirmed names include Ernie Els, Colin Montgomerie, AB de Villiers, Kapil Dev, Ruud Gullit and Yuvraj Singh, among many more. The four-day event will carry a prize purse of USD 1.6 million and be broadcast live to more than 130 countries.

Star-Studded Endorsements

Commenting on his participation at the launch, Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman, EaseMyTrip, said, "Sport is increasingly becoming a powerful driver of international travel, creating new reasons for travellers to discover destinations and experience them differently. The Stars Golf League brings together world-class sport, entertainment and hospitality on one platform, and this combination has the potential to create significant global interest for Mauritius. The island already has a strong proposition for leisure tourism, and a property of this scale can further strengthen its appeal among international and high-value travellers."

Kapil Dev, legendary Indian cricketer and 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning captain, also quoted, "Stars Golf League brings together an exciting mix of sporting legends and personalities in a format that is designed to make the game more engaging for audiences. The opportunity to be part of a property that brings together different sporting communities and builds a new platform around golf is very exciting. With its global ambition and strong entertainment element, I believe the league can create a distinctive place for itself on the international sporting calendar."

Further strengthening this vision, Mahesh Bhupathi, former World No. 1 doubles tennis player, said, "The vision behind Stars Golf League has always been to build more than just a golf tournament. It is about creating a global sporting property that combines competition, entertainment, iconic personalities and premium experiences. Our association with Mauritius marks an important first chapter in that journey, and the ten-year vision gives us the opportunity to build something enduring and internationally recognised."

R. Madhavan, actor and Co-Founder, Stars Golf League, added, "What makes Stars Golf League special is the way it brings sport and entertainment together in a format that can connect with audiences far beyond traditional golf. We are bringing together some of the biggest names from different sporting worlds to create an experience that is competitive, celebratory and highly engaging. This launch is an exciting first step towards building a global property with a strong identity and a lasting legacy."

A Long-Term Vision for Mauritius

The Stars Golf League Mauritius is envisioned as more than a one-off sporting event, with a ten-year ambition to make Mauritius its permanent home. The long-term vision seeks to create an annual platform that brings together international sporting talent, global audiences, premium hospitality and destination experiences, while strengthening Mauritius' position on the world's luxury sporting and tourism map.

Stars Golf League Mauritius follows in the footsteps of the World Tennis League (four seasons) and the World Padel League (three seasons), both built by the same team now behind this Mauritius debut. The launch also highlighted the growing convergence of sport, entertainment and tourism, with major international sporting properties increasingly creating new opportunities for destinations to attract high-value visitors, generate global visibility and build stronger international tourism propositions.

Boosting Mauritius as a Luxury Destination

For Mauritius, the Stars Golf League represents an opportunity to leverage the global appeal of golf and celebrity sport while showcasing the island's hospitality, leisure and luxury tourism offering to audiences across international markets.

Nishant Pitti's participation at the launch reflects the evolving global travel ecosystem, where sports, entertainment, hospitality and experiential offerings are increasingly influencing destination choices and creating new avenues for international tourism. (ANI)