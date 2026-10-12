Australia set South Africa a 421-run target in the Durban Test after an aggressive second innings featuring Matt Renshaw's 82. Chasing the mammoth total, South Africa faltered to 102/4 at stumps, needing 319 runs on the final day for a win.

Australia strengthened their grip on the Durban Test against South Africa at the end of Day Four, needing just six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series.

Australia's Declaration Sets Massive Target

Resuming the day at 33/0 after bad light curtailed play on Day Three, Australia adopted an aggressive approach. Travis Head was the first to depart, scoring 11 off 18 balls before mistiming a shot off Marco Jansen to hand Proteas captain Temba Bavuma a catch at mid-on, leaving Australia at 43/1.

Nic Maddinson then launched a counter-attack, racing to 48 off just 38 deliveries, with six boundaries and two sixes. However, just as he appeared poised to register his maiden Test half-century, Anrich Nortje breached his defence with a searing yorker, reducing Australia to 72/2.

Middle-order Consolidation

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the innings for Australia, stitching together a fluent 53-run partnership to put the visitors in a commanding position. Smith looked in good touch, striking three boundaries and launching Simon Harmer for a six. However, he fell for 27 while attempting another big shot against the off-spinner, mistiming his stroke and picking out Marco Jansen in the deep.

Labuschagne soon followed, departing for 37 off 58 balls after edging Keshav Maharaj to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, leaving Australia at 174/4 at lunch.

Renshaw and Cummins Power Australia Ahead

Following the break, first-innings centurion Matt Renshaw anchored the lower order with remarkable composure. Continuing his magnificent match form after scoring 190 in the first innings, Renshaw brought up another fine half-century, compiling 82 off 99 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

His brilliant stay ended when Maharaj produced a sharp reflex caught-and-bowled effort, with the total at 270/6. Alex Carey added a useful 24 before falling to Nortje.

With the lead comfortably beyond 350, captain Pat Cummins strode out alongside Beau Webster and initiated a brutal late assault. Cummins went on an all-out rampage, smashing an unbeaten 32 off just 12 deliveries, including four towering sixes. Webster provided fluent support at the other end, finishing unbeaten on 39 off 43 balls during an unbroken seventh-wicket stand. When Webster hit a boundary to close out the 58th over, Cummins promptly signalled the declaration at 314/6, with Australia's overall lead standing at 420.

South Africa Falter in Chase

Tasked with a daunting chase of 421 in the final session, South Africa endured a testing evening under intense pressure from the Australian pace attack. Josh Hazlewood struck early when Ryan Rickelton edged his delivery behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 2, leaving South Africa reeling at 7/1.

David Bedingham played a fluent knock of 46 off 68 balls, featuring eight boundaries, before he was trapped LBW by Hazlewood.

The pressure mounted further as Matt Renshaw claimed his maiden Test wicket, dismissing Proteas captain Temba Bavuma for 1 off 18 balls via a catch by Nic Maddinson at short leg, leaving the hosts at 81/3.

Soon after, captain Pat Cummins got a wicket by inducing an edge from Tristan Stubbs (1), superbly collected by Carey behind the stumps to reduce South Africa to 99/4.

Amidst the tumbling wickets, opener Aiden Markram showed immense resolve, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 45 off 115 balls. When stumps were called after 41 overs due to fading light, South Africa finished the day at 102/4, still needing 319 runs on the final day with six wickets in hand.