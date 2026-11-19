Yuzvendra Chahal creates history as the first Indian to claim 400 T20 wickets. Meanwhile, Bihar pulls off a stunning 225-run chase against Delhi, and other teams like Mumbai and Punjab register emphatic victories in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chahal Hits 400 T20 Wickets As Bihar Stuns Delhi In SMAT Thriller

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in T20 cricket, while Delhi batter Yash Dhull's sensational century went in vain as Bihar pulled off a stunning two-wicket victory in a thrilling round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 on Wednesday. Representing Haryana against Tamil Nadu in Indore, Chahal reached the landmark with an impressive spell of 3 for 16 in four overs, helping his side bowl out Tamil Nadu for 124. He now has 402 wickets in the shortest format, moving comfortably ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (366) and Jasprit Bumrah (354) among Indian bowlers, according to Cricinfo. Nishant Sindhu also claimed three wickets for 22 runs as Haryana restricted Tamil Nadu, who were further hurt by two run-outs. Haryana then completed a comfortable six-wicket victory with 3.5 overs to spare. Sindhu contributed with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten 37 off 29 deliveries to earn the Player of the Match award.

In one of the most dramatic contests of the day, Bihar pulled off a remarkable chase of 225 against Delhi, reaching 227 for eight in 19.5 overs to register a memorable two-wicket victory. Delhi's Yash Dhull produced a breathtaking innings of 125 off just 59 balls, striking 16 fours and seven sixes to power his side to 224 for five. Tejasvi Dahiya provided excellent support with a quickfire 51 off 25 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and four sixes. However, Bihar responded with an extraordinary batting effort despite missing their highly-rated youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka set the tone with a blistering 50 off 22 balls, while Bipun Saurabh contributed 49 as the duo added 88 runs for the second wicket. Bihar appeared to be cruising at 117 for one before Delhi fought back, reducing them to 189 for eight. However, Prashant Singh and Mayank Kumar held their nerve in the closing stages to complete a stunning chase with two balls remaining.

Punjab also registered an emphatic victory, defeating Railways by eight wickets after restricting them to 168 in 19 overs. Krish Bhagat led the bowling effort with four wickets for 44 runs before openers Anmolpreet Singh and Uday Saharan dismantled the Railways attack. Anmolpreet remained unbeaten on 78 off 40 balls, striking six fours and five sixes, while Saharan smashed 73 off just 32 deliveries. The pair added 132 runs in 9.2 overs as Punjab raced to 171 for two in just 13.5 overs, providing a significant boost to their net run rate after suffering a heavy defeat against Delhi in their previous outing. Bengal continued Jharkhand's difficult campaign, registering a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Chasing 149, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran led from the front with an unbeaten 61 as Bengal reached the target with 10 balls to spare. Jharkhand, the defending champions, have now suffered their second defeat in three matches, having managed only one victory against Mizoram. In another Group C encounter, Andhra defeated Kerala by 29 runs after posting an imposing 225 for seven. Sanju Samson, returning to the opening position after batting at No. 4 in the previous match, managed 26 off 13 balls before being dismissed by P Satyanarayana Raju. Abdul Basith's unbeaten 70 offered some resistance, but Kerala finished well short of the target. Baroda registered a dominant eight-wicket victory over Uttar Pradesh in Mumbai, bowling out their opponents for just 92 before completing the chase in 9.1 overs. Atit Sheth picked up three wickets for 15 runs, while Krunal Pandya and Rasikh Salam claimed two wickets apiece. Sameer Rizvi's 41 off 23 balls was the only notable contribution from the UP batting line-up. Mumbai maintained their unbeaten run with an 18-run win over Goa, recording their third consecutive victory. Musheer Khan top-scored with 44 off 27 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube chipped in with quick cameos of 25 and 23 respectively. Sairaj Patil provided the late impetus with a 21-ball 40 to take Mumbai to 207 before being bowled out in 18.5 overs. Goa fought back through Lalit Yadav's 81 off 41 balls, but Patil turned the game around with three wickets in the penultimate over, finishing with figures of three for 27 to complete an impressive all-round performance. Elsewhere, Vidarbha maintained their unbeaten record with a thrilling final-over victory against Hyderabad. Chasing 196, they were struggling at 166 for seven before lower-order batters Shubham Dubey (15) and Varun Bisht (22 not out) produced a stunning late assault. Opener Atharva Taide had earlier contributed 82 off 45 balls. Maharashtra edged past Himachal Pradesh in another last-ball thriller, with Vicky Ostwal delivering an all-round performance. After returning figures of two for 15, the spinner scored an unbeaten 25, striking three boundaries in the final over, including the winning hit, to guide Maharashtra home in pursuit of 146. In other results, Puducherry defeated Assam by 61 runs, while Bengal's victory over Jharkhand further underlined the defending champions' struggles. Saurashtra also registered a convincing 43-run win over Jammu and Kashmir, with Chetan Sakariya playing a decisive role in restricting the opposition during the closing overs. The day's results produced significant movement in several groups, with Bihar's stunning victory over Delhi, Chahal's historic milestone and Mumbai and Vidarbha extending their winning runs emerging as the major talking points of the SMAT 2026-27 campaign.