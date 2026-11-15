The CTR-JK Tyre National Car Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway delivered intense racing on Saturday, featuring dramatic last-lap overtakes, safety car restarts, and tight finishes across multiple racing categories.

Thrilling Start to National Car Racing Championship in Coimbatore

The opening day of Round 2 of the CTR-JK Tyre Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 produced thrilling finishes and dramatic comebacks at the Kari Motor Speedway on Saturday. Augustine Boby edged Shatveer Shetty by just 0.032 seconds in the F1300 Novice Cup, while Mehul Agarwal and Deepak Ravikumar pulled off late overtakes to claim victories in LGB Formula 4 and Indian Junior Touring Cars, respectively. Multiple restarts and a last-lap collision also marked an eventful Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Amateur race, as per a press release.

LGB Formula 4 and Royal Enfield Highlights

Dark Don Racing's Mehul Agarwal snatched victory from teammate Arya Singh by just 0.237 seconds with a late overtake in a closely fought 15-lap race. In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Vadodara's Kabir Sahoch continued his winning run in the Amateur class, surviving two red-flag interruptions to finish ahead of the pack.

JK Tyre Levitas Cup and Super Saloon Categories

Mumbai's Pratik Sonawane completed a double in the Gentleman class with two pole-to-flag victories. Meanwhile, in the Indian Super Touring Cars, Arjun Narendran won by over seven seconds, and in the Indian Touring Cars, Team Performance Racing’s Balaprasath A secured the top spot.