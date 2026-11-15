Portugal suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat against Denmark in their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement. Despite emotional pre-match tributes to the legend, the team struggled, marking their worst home loss in 105 years.

Post-Ronaldo Era Begins Poorly as Portugal Falls 1-4 to Denmark

Braga [Portugal], November 15 (ANI): Portugal boss Jorge Jesus said that there is "no going back" on the matter of Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement following his side's loss to Denmark in their UEFA Nations League home fixture at Braga on Saturday, which marked their first match after the legendary striker's international football retirement.

Portugal began their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with a 1-4 defeat against Denmark in their UEFA Nations League encounter at Estadio Municipal in Braga on Saturday, as Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace to spoil an occasion dedicated to celebrating the Portuguese star's illustrious international career.

The match was marked by tributes to Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement, with the entire Portugal playing line-up taking to the field wearing their former captain's iconic number seven on their shirts. The home fans also joined in paying tribute to the legendary forward. In the seventh minute, an image of Cristiano appeared on the stadium's big screen, prompting applause and chants of his name from the spectators. However, Denmark's dominant performance and Hojlund's two goals eventually overshadowed the celebrations, offering Portugal a difficult first glimpse of life without their former captain on the pitch.

Speaking after the match, questioned if the side missed the presence of their 41-year-old icon, Jorge said as per Goal.com, "People miss him and have not forgotten what Cris gave over 23 years with the national team, but there is no going back on the matter." He added that Cristiano had made his own decision and there was no missing him since he was no longer there beside him. "Do I miss him? How can I miss him when he is no longer in the national team? The only way I would miss him is if he were beside me, but he no longer plays; he is no longer here, he made his own decision," he signed off.

This is Portugal's worst home defeat in 105 years, and it was the first time since 2010 that they conceded four goals at home, since they had drawn 4-4 against Cyprus, in which Cristiano did not feature. It is also Portugal's heaviest defeat in 12 years, as per 433.

Portugal started the contest on the front foot, putting Denmark under pressure and creating several opportunities in the opening stages. Vitinha attempted an effort on goal, but his shot lacked the power to trouble the Danish goalkeeper. Denmark also looked to threaten through counter-attacks, with Mohamed Daramy leading the attacking charge. As the match progressed, Portugal continued to create chances, with Pedro Neto forcing a save from Mads Hermansen after 20 minutes. Neto was denied once again following a dangerous cross from Diogo Dalot, as per Goal.com, as Portugal looked to take the lead.

Denmark appeared to have broken the deadlock in the 38th minute when Rasmus Hojlund found the back of the net with a header. However, the goal was disallowed after his provider, Joachim Andersen, was penalised for a foul during the build-up. The visitors eventually took the lead in the 43rd minute after winning a penalty. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick to give Denmark a 1-0 advantage heading into the half-time break.

Denmark carried their momentum into the second half and doubled their lead in the 50th minute. Mikkel Damsgaard delivered a chip over Portugal's defence, allowing Hojlund to unleash a superb volley and find the back of the net. Seven minutes later, Hojlund struck again to complete his brace. The former Manchester United forward beat Renato Veiga with a subtle move before slotting the ball into the net, further extending Denmark's advantage. Hojlund's goal caused the travelling fans to provocatively chant Lionel Messi, Cristiano's long-time rival's name.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus responded by making three substitutions in the 63rd minute, bringing on Carlos Forbs, Francisco Trincao and Joao Palhinha in an attempt to change the course of the match. Trincao had an opportunity to reduce the deficit after receiving a fine pass from Vitinha, but his effort went wide of the target as Portugal struggled to convert their chances. Denmark further strengthened their position in the 75th minute when Joachim Andersen headed home a cross from Mathias Jensen to make it 4-0, leaving Portugal with a substantial deficit to overcome.

Despite the loss, Portugal remain at the top of Group A in League A of the UEFA Nations League and have already secured qualification for the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, second-placed Denmark need just one point against Norway in their final group-stage fixture on Tuesday to secure their place in the quarter-finals. (ANI)