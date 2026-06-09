Delhi Pro Volleyball League's Phase 2 trials concluded successfully, drawing talent from 7 states. Dignitaries lauded the professional setup, reinforcing DPVL's mission to create a robust pathway for India's volleyball ecosystem.

Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) successfully concluded its Phase 2 Trials, further strengthening its vision of creating a robust pathway for volleyball talent across India. The trials witnessed participation from athletes from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, J&K, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the growing national interest and confidence in the league's talent identification program.

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The second phase of trials showcased an impressive pool of aspiring volleyball players, all competing for an opportunity to be a part of what is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting volleyball initiatives in the country. The enthusiasm, competitiveness, and quality of talent on display reflected the untapped potential that exists within India's volleyball ecosystem.

Dignitaries Laud Professional Approach

Adding prestige to the occasion, Delhi Olympic Association CEO Kuldeep Vats and all members of Delhi Volleyball Association were present during the trials. All dignitaries closely observed the proceedings, interacted with stakeholders, and appreciated the structured and professional approach adopted by DPVL in identifying and nurturing talent.

They commended the league's efforts in building a sustainable platform for athletes and acknowledged the positive impact DPVL is already creating within the volleyball community. The dignitaries also expressed confidence that initiatives like DPVL will play a significant role in strengthening the sport's grassroots and professional framework in the years ahead.

Building a Promising Future for Volleyball

With each phase of trials, DPVL is steadily evolving into a well-organised and professionally structured league. The increasing participation, strong administrative support, and positive response from athletes and officials alike demonstrate that the league is moving in the right direction and shaping a promising future for volleyball in the region.

Following the successful completion of Phase 2, the league's management will now move towards the preparation of Phase 3 trials. The response received across both phases of trials has further reinforced DPVL's commitment to discovering, developing, and showcasing volleyball talent on a larger platform. As DPVL continues its journey, the league remains focused on its mission of elevating the standard of volleyball and creating new opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

A Movement for Volleyball

"What started as a vision is now steadily taking shape. With every trial, every athlete, and every stakeholder joining this journey, DPVL is building more than a league- we are building a movement for volleyball," said Neeti Rawat, Founder of DPVL. (ANI)