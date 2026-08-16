Devdutt Padikkal scored a magnificent 167 in the first Test against Sri Lanka, becoming the third Indian after Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara to score 150-plus while batting at No 3 against the island nation.

Padikkal's Record-Breaking Innings

Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal joined the elite list of India's batting legend Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, becoming the third Indian batter to score 150-plus against Sri Lanka while batting at No 3. Padikkal achieved this feat in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Day 2 in Galle on Sunday. While the other two batters are Dravid, who scored 177 in Ahmedabad back in 2009, and Pujara, who made 153 in Galle in 2017. Padikkal's sensational innings came to an end, with the India batter dismissed for a magnificent 167 off 230 balls in Galle.

After bringing up his maiden Test century on Day 1, Padikkal continued his superb form on a rain-affected second day, going on to register his first Test score beyond 150. Playing an extremely crucial match in the context of his career, at Galle against Sri Lanka, with the regular number three Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to injury, Padikkal took his first steps towards making himself a name worthy of being put in the number three slot with his maiden Test century in only his third Test match. Padikkal also joined legendary Virat Kohli in an elite list, becoming the second Indian to score an international century on Independence Day, though the first Test centurion on this massive occasion, as Kohli's was in an ODI.

Sri Lanka Fights Back

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka's debutant pacer Keshara Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya engineered a spirited fightback for the hosts in the second session on Day 2 of the opening Test, striking thrice to peg India back to 364/5 in 94 overs at Tea after the entire opening session was washed out due to rain. Dhruv Jurel (19*) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) were the batters on the crease for India after Sri Lanka got rid of centurion Devdutt Padikkal (167), KL Rahul (82) and Rishabh Pant (39).