Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana were named Wisden’s Leading Cricketers in the World for 2024, marking a historic double for India.

In the 2024 edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, which was released on Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah, India's fast bowler who plays across all formats, is named the Leading Men's Cricketer in the World, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah capped his performances in 2024 by becoming the first Test bowler in history to claim 200 wickets at an average of less than 20.

Bumrah's incredible performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he nearly single-handedly led India's attack with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06.

In 2024, he took 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13, and he also bowled India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, which was held in the Caribbean in June. Bumrah had a lower back injury, which ruled him out of India's famous run to Champions Trophy victory.

He has not played any cricket for India since then, he made his return to competitive cricket in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah has not suffered a back injury for the first time, as he had surgery for it in March 2023.

India opener batter Smriti Mandhana completed an Indian double by being named Wisden's Leading Women's Cricketer in the World. In 2024, Mandhana scored 1659 runs in all formats, setting a new record for the most runs by a woman in a calendar year of international cricket.

She also scored four ODI hundreds, which was another milestone. In a ten-wicket victory against South Africa in June, she capped her achievements with a second Test century, 149.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran was named as the Leading T20 Player in the World. In 2024, Pooran has made 464 runs in 21 matches at an average of 25.77 and a strike rate of 142.33.

Pooran is currently also the second-highest run scorer in the ongoing IPL with 368 runs in eight matches, with an average of over 50.