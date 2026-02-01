Novak Djokovic gave a cryptic response on his future plans after losing the Australian Open 2026 final to Carlos Alcaraz. The 38-year-old Serbian, who thanked fans for their unprecedented support, said 'God knows what happens tomorrow'.

After facing defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2026 final on Sunday, Djokovic gave a cryptic response about his future plans. The 22-year old Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a gripping four-set final by 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, a contest that lasted three hours and two minutes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With the win, the Spaniard clinched his maiden Australian Open title.

Djokovic on Future and 'Incredible' Fan Support

After the defeat, Novak Djokovic described his journey as memorable and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Australian Open fans for their support, calling it unlike anything he had experienced in Melbourne.

"God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months...it has been a great ride. I love you guys. In the end, you guys [Australian Open fans], particularly in the last couple of matches, have given me something I have never experienced in Australia," he said during the on-court interview after the final against Alcaraz, according to AO YouTube channel.

"The love, the support, the positivity -- it has been incredible. I always believe in myself and I think that is something that is truly needed and necessary when you are playing at this level," he added.

Djokovic admitted he did not expect to reach another Grand Slam closing ceremony and thanked the fans for motivating him and pushing him forward over the past few weeks.

"I must be very honest and say that I didn't think I would be standing in the closing ceremony of a grand slam once again, so I think I owe you the gratitude as well of pushing me forward in the last couple weeks," the 38-year-old Serbian legend said.

Djokovic last lifted a Grand Slam trophy at the 2023 US Open. The 24-time major champion reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in 2025 but fell short of progressing further. (ANI)