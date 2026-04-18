Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu will create history as the first-ever athlete duo to co-host the Laureus World Sports Awards. The prestigious ceremony will take place at Madrid's Palacio de Cibeles on Monday, April 20.

Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu, two of the most influential athletes of their generation, will co-host this year's Laureus World Sports Awards in a historical first for the greatest show in sports.

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Never before have two athletes hosted the most prestigious Awards show on the sporting calendar, to be held this year at Madrid's iconic Palacio de Cibeles on Monday, April 20. The ceremony will bring together the biggest names from across sport, entertainment and culture to celebrate excellence, resilience and inspiration on sport's grandest stage, as a press release. Broadcast globally to an audience of millions, the Laureus World Sports Awards light up social media as fans and athletes all over the world interact as the winners are revealed and magical moments between sportspeople take place #OnlyAtLaureus.

A Duo of Champions

Djokovic is a record-equalling five-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, an Olympic Gold Medallist and has won a record 24 men's Grand Slam singles titles, while Eileen Gu is the most decorated freestyle skier in the sport's history: a multiple Olympic and world champion, the 2023 Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year and a Laureus Ambassador. Together, they will present the prize most coveted by elite athletes, the Laureus, across categories including Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Team of the Year, Breakthrough of the Year and Comeback of the Year.

The 'Athletes' Awards'

The host team of Djokovic and Gu underline the reputation of the Laureus World Sports Awards as 'the Athletes' Awards', valued by sportsmen and women as they pit champion against champion across all sport and are voted on by their peers. Only at the Laureus World Sports Awards are winners chosen by the Laureus World Sports Academy - 69 sporting legends whose achievements span generations and disciplines. That peer recognition is why the Laureus remains the most coveted prize in sport.

It is fitting that two world-class athletes and previous Laureus winners should join up to host the show in its 27th year. The Awards have previously been hosted by Hollywood stars including Bill Murray, Andy Garcia, Samuel L Jackson and Benedict Cumberbatch, while Lindsey Vonn - the 2011 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year and a Member of the Academy - became the first athlete to host, in 2025.

Hosts Share Their Excitement

Novak Djokovic said, "The Laureus World Sports Awards hold a special place in my heart. They celebrate not just excellence in sport, but the power of sport to make a difference. I have been honoured with five Laureus statuettes over the years. It is always a unique opportunity to mix with athletes from other sports - and meet the sporting heroes who make up the Laureus World Sports Academy. Last year, I was privileged to present Mondo Duplantis with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award - and this time I am delighted to be hosting the show with Eileen, a remarkable athlete who also understands the purpose and mission of Laureus."

Eileen Gu said: "The Laureus World Sports Awards are incredibly special to athletes, because they celebrate our achievements in a way nothing else does - through the respect and understanding of our peers, while inspiring millions of young sports fans all over the world. They really are the Athletes' Awards and winning a Laureus in 2023 was a milestone moment in my career. I was thrilled to return last year to present the Laureus Sport for Good Award to Kick4Life and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Kelly Slater. To now be part of the show as a host, alongside Novak - someone whose journey and accomplishments I've admired for so long - is a real honour." (ANI)