Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the launch of the 'Khelo India Mission' under the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as a transformative step for India's sports ecosystem. In an X post on Sunday, Dhami said, "Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the Khelo India Mission, presented under the Union Budget 2026-27, will become a powerful medium to elevate the nation's sports culture to new heights by connecting the country's youth with talent, technology, and training."

Key Focus Areas of the Mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the mission in Parliament, highlighting its focus on creating an integrated talent-development pathway; training coaches and support staff; incorporating sports science and modern technology; organising competitions and leagues; and enhancing sports infrastructure nationwide. The initiative aims to provide a structured framework to nurture young athletes and create opportunities for employment, skill development, and sports-related careers.

'New Opportunities' for Uttarakhand

Dhami noted that the mission would benefit the youth of Uttarakhand as well, stating that it would "bring new opportunities, new flights, and new confidence" to aspiring sportspersons in the state. He emphasised that strengthening training centres, developing coaches, integrating modern sports science, and building robust infrastructure would help India compete more effectively on the global sports stage.

Building on the Khelo India Legacy

The Khelo India programme, launched in 2017, has been pivotal in identifying and developing young talent, supporting athletes financially, and expanding sports infrastructure. Under the new mission, competitions such as the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), Khelo India University Games (KIUG), and Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) will continue to provide platforms for young athletes to showcase their skills.

A Decade-Long Vision for Sports Excellence

The mission seeks to institutionalise talent development at foundational, intermediate, and elite levels, creating a long-term pathway for sports excellence in the country. By systematically nurturing athletes and supporting staff, integrating technology and science into training, and providing competitive platforms, the Khelo India Mission is a decade-long effort to transform India's sports culture. (ANI)