Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma praised the batter's 15,000 ODI runs milestone, champion mentality, and work ethic. Sharma lauded Kohli's dominant unbeaten 139, his 86th international ton, calling it a testament to his preparation.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed the batter's achievement of reaching 15,000 ODI runs, calling it a huge milestone and saying the entire country would be proud of the feat. He praised Kohli's champion mentality, work ethic and preparation, particularly after returning to action following a long gap. Sharma also lauded Kohli's dominant century, saying his performance was a testament to the preparation and commitment that have defined his career.

Kohli's bat continued to deliver both records and entertainment as the right-handed batter not only breached the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket but also registered his 86th international century. He also rewrote several records during his sensational knock. Chasing 296, Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls, smashing 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of over 157. His nine sixes were the most he has hit in a single ODI innings.

'A Huge Achievement': Coach Hails Kohli's Mentality

"It is a huge achievement, and honestly I am very happy. The whole country is very happy about this. He is a champion player, and he has again shown what he can do. He was playing after a long time, but he showed the kind of work ethic he has and the kind of preparation he does. It was a great innings from him, and the way he dominated, it was great to see," Sharma told ANI.

Contribution to Winning Causes

Sharma also lauded Kohli's 55th ODI century as a major milestone, highlighting his remarkable record and the fact that many of his centuries have come in India's winning causes. He stressed that Kohli's biggest contribution has been the number of matches he has helped India win. Sharma added that Kohli remains hugely valued by fans across the country, saying there is a widespread desire to see him continue playing for India, including in Test cricket, and not retire from international cricket.

"It is a big milestone. He is the highest century maker, and making this 55th century in international One Day Cricket is a huge achievement. If you see that most of these 55 centuries have been made in India's winning cause. The most important thing is how many matches he has won for the country. He is in such a position that the whole country wants him to keep playing more cricket, and everyone's request is that you tell him to keep playing, play tests also, and not take retirement from here even for one day," he added.

By the Numbers: Kohli's ODI Dominance

With the knock, Kohli's ODI tally rose to 15,080 runs in 315 matches and 303 innings, at an imposing average of 59.13. His record includes 55 centuries and 79 fifties, with a highest score of 183.

Match Recap: India vs West Indies

In the game, batting first, the West Indies gave India 296 to chase after Justin Geaves scored a ton and Amir Jangoo hit 58* off 43 balls. Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets, keeping the opponents under the 300-run mark despite a 135-run opening stand. In the second innings, captain Shubman Gill scored 110, but Kohli stole the show and the game from the West Indies with his unbeaten 139. (ANI)