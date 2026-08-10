Indian weightlifters Chanambam Rishikanta Singh and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam received a grand welcome at Imphal Airport after winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal-winning weightlifters, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, both from Imphal, received a warm and grand welcome at Imphal Airport on Monday. Both athletes expressed their determination to perform strongly in their upcoming competitions.

While Rishikanta won the silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in the women's 58kg event.

Rishikanta credits supporters, aims for Olympics

Speaking to reporters at the Imphal Airport, Rishikanta credited his parents, elder brother, family, friends, coaches, support staff, the National Sports Academy, the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Weightlifting Federation for supporting his journey despite coming from a financially disadvantaged background. He said he had aimed for gold but settled for silver after struggling with knee pain, adding that he was happy with the result. He also said his future focus is on preparing for the Olympics and Asian Games.

"First of all, I give credit to my mom and dad. After that, my elder brother and my family members and my nearby friends circle. Also, the National Sports Academy, the Sports Authority of India and the Weightlifting Federation of India. I want to give credit to all of them because I come from a very poor family. We are not rich. I don't know; credit should be given to everyone who supported me- the staff, coaches, all of them. The plan for the future is to prepare for the Olympics and Asian Games," he said.

"I hoped for a gold medal. But I won the silver medal. I hoped for a gold medal with a lot of preparation for training before. But unfortunately, my knee pained. But I won the silver medal; I'm so happy," he added.

'Proud moment for the country'

BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh congratulated Rishikanta and his family, praising his achievement as a proud moment for the country. He also acknowledged the support of those who helped Rishikanta win the medal and highlighted Manipur's strong sporting tradition.

"It's a very proud moment for our country. He (Chanambam Rishikanta Singh) is from my constituency. It's hearty congratulations to him and also to his family and also to all the people who have supported him in making sure that he wins a medal. He brought laurels to our country. Manipur has always excelled in sports," he said.

Bindyarani Devi delighted with bronze

On the other hand, Bindyarani Devi also expressed happiness after winning a bronze medal at her second Commonwealth Games. She said she is looking forward to the upcoming events and hopes to perform well in them.

"I feel happy; this is my second time participating in the Commonwealth Games, and I won a bronze medal. I am truly delighted. There are many upcoming events, and I hope to perform well in them," she said.

India at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Notably, the 2026 Games were hosted under a compact format, leading to the removal of major Indian medal-earning events like shooting, wrestling, and badminton. India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. (ANI)