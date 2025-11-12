15-year-old all-rounder Pranay Sharma is emerging as a top young cricketer in Delhi. Captaining the Pelican U-16 team in the DDCA league, he has scored 295 runs, including a 159*, and taken 6 wickets in just three matches.

Fifteen-year-old Pranay Sharma, a left-arm orthodox spinner and right-handed batsman from Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, is emerging as one of Delhi's standout young cricketers. Balancing academics with his passion for the game, Pranay has already built a reputation for consistency and leadership in junior cricket circles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Currently captaining the Pelican U-16 team in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) U-16 League 2025-26, Pranay has led from the front with strong all-round performances. In three league matches so far, he has scored 295 runs -- including a 159* and a 98 -- while taking six wickets at an impressive economy. His efforts have been instrumental in his team's early success, according to a press release.

A Solid Cricketing Foundation

Pranay's cricketing foundation is equally solid. He was the highest wicket-taker in the Delhi Zonal U-17 Tournament in 2024 and represented the Central Zone at the CBSE Nationals 2025, where his team secured a bronze medal. Over his career to date, he has recorded more than 4,300 runs and 520 wickets in competitive matches.

Driven by Passion and High Aspirations

Speaking about his journey, Pranay said as quoted by the press release, "Cricket has always been more than just a game for me -- it's a passion that drives me every day. I try to learn something new from every match and focus on improving both as a player and as a leader. My goal is to represent Delhi at the senior level and eventually wear the India jersey."

With inspiration drawn from players like Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja, and strong family support, Pranay continues to refine his game with dedication and discipline. His early performances signal a promising journey ahead in Delhi's cricketing landscape.