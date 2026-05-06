Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship will be in New Delhi from July 27-Aug 2, 2026. Organised by Delhi Govt and TTFI, it will host players from over 35 nations at Thyagraj Stadium.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 (CTTC 2026) will be held from July 27 to August 2, 2026, at Thyagraj Stadium in the national capital, as per a press release from the Office of the Education Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The championship is being jointly organised by the Government of Delhi and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), and is being viewed as a major return of top-tier international sporting events to New Delhi. Players and representatives from more than 35 Commonwealth nations, including England, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland, Wales, Nigeria, Kenya, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago, are expected to participate in the tournament. It is being regarded as one of the largest editions of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship ever held.

The seven-day championship will feature competitions across multiple categories, culminating in the grand finals on August 2. Officials said detailed information regarding ticketing, volunteer participation, and the match schedule will be released in the coming months.

Key Dignitaries in Attendance

Cabinet Minister of the Delhi Government Ashish Sood, senior officials from the Sports Department, Chairman of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation Vivek Kohli, Advisor to the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation Brijesh Mathur, Vice President of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) Rajiv Duggal, Vice President of the Delhi State Table Tennis Association Deepali Gupta, Secretary General of the Delhi State Table Tennis Association Balbir Singh, Dronacharya Awardee Sandeep Gupta, along with several eminent personalities from the sporting fraternity.

Delhi's Commitment to World-Class Hosting

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Delhi has a long-standing legacy of successfully hosting world-class sporting events, and the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship will further strengthen the capital's position on the global sporting map. She stated that the Delhi Government is fully committed to ensuring world-class infrastructure, seamless arrangements, and an excellent sporting environment for players and spectators alike.

The Chief Minister further stated that Thyagraj Stadium will serve as the primary competition and ceremonial venue for the championship. Equipped with modern facilities, the stadium will offer a world-class experience to both players and audiences. She added that the event would also showcase Delhi's hosting capabilities, modern infrastructure, and vibrant sports culture at the international level.

She further said that the Delhi Government is continuously working towards strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting international sporting events in line with the Vision 2036 Olympics mission.

Boosting Sports Culture and Indian Talent

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood stated that the Delhi Government is continuously working towards establishing the capital as the country's leading "Sports Capital," and hosting the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 would prove to be a significant step in that direction.

He said that international sporting events of this scale would not only strengthen Delhi's global sports identity but also inspire greater enthusiasm and participation among the youth in sports. Sood further said that the championship would provide emerging Indian table tennis players with a golden opportunity to showcase their talent on a world-class platform.

He added that the Indian team would enter the tournament as strong contenders on home soil, which would further boost the morale and confidence of the country's players. He expressed confidence that the event would infuse new energy into sports culture and establish Delhi as a preferred destination for international sporting events. (ANI)