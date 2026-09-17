Delhi Capitals partners with The British School in Tokyo to grow cricket in Japan. Former India captain Anju Jain conducted workshops for students, marking the start of a series of initiatives supported by the Japan Cricket Association (JCA).

As cricket returns to the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, the Indian women’s team is set to take on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday, September 18. The Indian men’s team will also play Japan in the historic Suzuki Cup T20 International on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

With cricket gaining momentum in Japan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Delhi Capitals have partnered with The British School in Tokyo (BST) to grow cricket among young people in Japan, with the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) supporting the initiative.

Delhi Capitals Partners with British School in Tokyo

As a first step of the partnership, former India captain and Delhi Capitals Women’s Assistant Coach Anju Jain visited the school to conduct cricket workshops for Primary and Secondary students in September, ahead of the Asian Games in Japan. The visit marks the beginning of a series of initiatives aimed at bringing Delhi Capitals’ cricketing expertise and experience to students in Japan, with the partnership set to include further coaching and player interactions, technical guidance for school coaches, and support for student-led cricket programmes at The British School in Tokyo, as per a press release.

Anju Jain Leads Cricket Workshops

Jain, a former India international wicketkeeper-batter who captained the country at the 2000 Women’s World Cup and is a recipient of the Arjuna Award, led interactive sessions introducing students to the fundamentals of cricket while sharing insights from her playing and coaching career.

The initiative is part of Delhi Capitals’ wider efforts to expand its global cricket footprint and engage with emerging cricket communities. The franchise already has a past connection with Japanese cricket through pacer Ahilya Chandel, who had joined Delhi Capitals as a net bowler in the WPL 2025. Chandel is one of few bowlers to have taken a double hat-trick in WT20Is.

Partners Share Vision for Future of Cricket

As a school with British roots at the heart of Tokyo, BST is proud to celebrate one of Britain's most historic sports while contributing to its future in Japan. Cricket is the second-largest sport in the world, which connects communities across Britain, India, Japan and countries around the world.

Ian Clayton, Principal of The British School in Tokyo, said “Cricket has a wonderful ability to bring people together across cultures and generations. We are proud of our connection to the game and excited by the opportunity to work with Anju and Delhi Capitals to help inspire its future in Japan. Most importantly, we want our students to see where passion, dedication and ambition can take them.”

Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said “Japan is an exciting market for cricket, and we see a great opportunity to contribute to its growth at the grassroots level. Through our partnership with The British School in Tokyo, we want to bring our experience and expertise closer to young players and give them the opportunity to learn from people who have played and coached the game at the highest level. We believe this can help spark greater interest in cricket and encourage more young people in Japan to take up the sport.”

A Boost for Cricket Ahead of Asian and Olympic Games

The partnership comes at an exciting time for cricket in Japan, with the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya featuring cricket, ahead of the sport’s return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028. (ANI)