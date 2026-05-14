Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has expanded to the US with a new centre in Seattle, partnering with the Seattle Thunderbolts Academy. The collaboration aims to provide structured coaching and development pathways for young cricketers in the region.

Continuing its international growth, Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has expanded its global presence with a new centre in Seattle, United States. The academy will follow Delhi Capitals' established coaching curriculum and technical framework, designed to support structured training, performance tracking, and long-term player development.

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Partnership with Seattle Thunderbolts Academy

Based in Seattle, the Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy will work with the Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, an organisation established in 2021 that has grown from a Minor League Cricket team into a recognised setup in the United States. The team won the Minor League Cricket Championship in 2022. Seattle Thunderbolts Academy currently trains over 200 young cricketers and supports a broader grassroots ecosystem across youth, adult, and women's cricket. The organisation manages six cricket grounds, including turf wickets, providing a strong base for regular training and competition in the Pacific Northwest region.

The partnership is part of a broader effort to build a connected network across regions, with a focus on creating clearer pathways for players and coaches. This includes access to training camps, exposure opportunities, and knowledge exchange across the Delhi Capitals' global academy ecosystem.

Leadership on the Expansion

Speaking on the development, Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said, "The expansion of our academy network in the United States is a key step in building a strong and sustainable global development ecosystem. Our focus remains on creating clear pathways, sharing best practices, and supporting young cricketers as they aim to compete at the highest level."

Phani Chitneni, Co-Owner, Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, said, "This association is a meaningful step in expanding the Delhi Capitals Academy ecosystem beyond India and into one of the fastest-growing cricket markets in the world. Partnering with Seattle Thunderbolts Academy gives DC Academy a strong grassroots presence in the Pacific Northwest, backed by an established cricket organisation with quality infrastructure, community reach and execution partners that have decades of experience building grassroots cricket in the US. For Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, this partnership brings structured coaching methodology and access to professional standards. It creates a direct link between local cricket development in the United States and the wider cricket ecosystem."

A Pathway for Pacific Northwest Players

Vijay Beniwal, Co-Owner, Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, added, "This partnership creates a clear pathway for young players in the Pacific Northwest. Players will benefit from structured coaching, skill development programmes, fitness focus, mentorship, and exposure to a high-performance environment. A player starting at the grassroots level in Seattle can now progress through academy programmes, competitive cricket, and opportunities that connect to the wider professional cricket ecosystem. This partnership supports long-term development by creating access to training, evaluation, and exchange opportunities."

Strengthening US Cricket Infrastructure

Phani Chitneni further added, "For cricket to grow in the United States, there is a need for strong academy infrastructure, professional training programmes, quality coaching, and a clear pathway for young players. This partnership between Seattle Thunderbolts Academy and Delhi Capitals Academy is a step toward that, with a focus on structured development and long-term opportunity."

Expanding the Global Academy Network

With this addition, the Delhi Capitals builds on its presence across India and overseas, with a network of academies across key locations. In India, centres operate at Conscient Sports across NCR, American EduGlobal in Ghaziabad, and The Sports School in Bengaluru. Internationally, the network includes the Delhi Capitals Sajid Mahmood Cricket Academy in London, Ontario Cricket Academy in Mississauga, and now Thunderbolts Cricket Academy in Seattle, marking the United States as another key hub. (ANI)