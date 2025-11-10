Eight people were killed and seven injured in a car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. Cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan condoled the deaths. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured and ordered a multi-agency probe.

Cricketers Condole Tragic Incident

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has condoled the loss of lives in the blast in the national capital on Monday evening and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI.

Gambhir took to X and expressed his grief and wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of deceased and for the speedy recovery of injured."

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his sorrow and wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi car blast near Red Fort. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Let's all stay safe & alert."

Amit Shah Visits Injured, Orders Probe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital and visited those injured in the blast that occurred in a car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi.

He also held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other officials.

The Home Minister stated that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm, injuring some pedestrians and damaging some vehicles.

The Home Minister told ANI that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast. He said preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said the NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation and orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he said.

Police Commissioner Confirms Details of Explosion

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.He said all agencies, including the FSL and the National Investigation Agency, have reached the spot.

The Police Commissioner said there has been a loss of life in the incident, and the situation is being monitored.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said. (ANI)