Dehradun is set for the 61st Fit India Sundays on Cycle, a campus-focused edition featuring elite athletes like Nupur Sheoran and Yogita Bali. The event aims to promote fitness, sustainability, and an active lifestyle among youth and students.

Dehradun is set to become a vibrant hub of fitness and youthful energy as the 61st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle rolls into the Uttarakhand capital, bringing together elite athletes, college students, and fitness enthusiasts for a special campus-focused edition of the nationwide movement.

The upcoming edition underlines the Fit India Movement's growing outreach among colleges and universities, encouraging young Indians to adopt cycling and active living as a way of life, a release said. Started by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a 'jan andolan' that promotes fitness, a clean environment, and sustainability, with the movement seeing more than 25 lakh participants across 2.5 lakh locations nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again mentioned the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. He has said that through this movement, India is learning to balance health with routine, activity with discipline, and personal well-being with national well-being. The campaign addresses two important issues of #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution, giving citizens an easy, fun way of staying fit while reducing carbon footprints.

Star Power and Inspiration

Adding star power and inspiration to the Dehradun edition will be a distinguished line-up of accomplished sportspersons. Leading the group is Nupur Sheoran, one of India's foremost names in women's heavyweight boxing. A multiple-time World Boxing Cup gold medallist and World Championships silver medallist, Sheoran's presence is expected to motivate young participants with her journey of discipline, resilience and international success.

Former Indian international goalkeeper and renowned coach Yogita Bali will also be part of the event. Having guided India's senior and junior women's hockey teams to silver medals at major continental and global events, Bali exemplifies the depth of experience and leadership that the Fit India Movement seeks to showcase to youth.

The cycling rally will also feature emerging and established stars from diverse disciplines, including accomplished fencer Rishika Khajuria, triple-jump gold medallist Niharika Vashisht, and basketball icon Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, an Arjuna Awardee and one of India's longest-serving international basketball players.

Strengthening the connection with popular fitness culture, Fit India influencers will also be present, including former WWE star Shanky Singh, whose participation is expected to draw enthusiastic student crowds and amplify the message of fitness through sport and movement.

Campus-Focused Fitness Initiative

The Dehradun edition, with colleges and universities as special partners, will see students ride alongside champions, transforming the campus environment into a living example of collective fitness, sustainability and youthful participation. As Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to expand across cities, campuses and communities, the 61st edition promises to reinforce a simple but powerful message in Dehradun: fitness is not an event, but a shared everyday habit--best experienced when everyone rides together.

About the FIT India Movement

FIT India Movement was launched on 29th August, 2019, by the Prime Minister with a view to making fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to promote behavioural change and encourage a more physically active lifestyle.

Event Details

Fit India Sundays on Cycle Dehradun: Date: February 15, 2026 Media Reporting Time: 7:30 am Venue: Parade Ground.