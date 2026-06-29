Deepti Sharma became the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket history with 356 wickets, surpassing Jhulan Goswami. The milestone was achieved during India's T20 World Cup match against Australia, which India lost, leading to their exit.

Deepti Sharma Creates History

India spinner Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books during India's must-win Women's T20 World Cup clash against Australia, becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket history. She reached the milestone by dismissing Australian opener Beth Mooney, who miscued a slog sweep and was caught by Radha Yadav at long-on.

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The dismissal took Deepti Sharma's tally to 356 international wickets, moving her past former India pacer Jhulan Goswami (355) to become the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket. Australia's Ellyse Perry (336), England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt (335), Sophie Ecclestone (333) and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (323) complete the top six.

Australia Knocks India Out of T20 World Cup

Australia Women defeated India Women by six wickets in the final Group A match at Lord's on Sunday, to knock the Women in Blue out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. India entered the match in a do-or-die situation, needing a win to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Australia Women and South Africa Women led the Group A points table after the Proteas Women secured a win over Bangladesh in the earlier fixture of the day.

With this result, India is eliminated from the tournament, having also suffered a key group-stage defeat earlier to South Africa. Australia, meanwhile, progressed to the semi-finals unbeaten, maintaining their strong record in ICC events. It is the highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cups. (ANI)