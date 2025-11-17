India's Anuya Prasad won gold, breaking a world record, and Pranjali Dhumal took silver in the 10m Air Pistol at the Deaflympics in Tokyo. Abhinav Deshwal added a silver in the men's event, bringing India's shooting medal tally to seven.

Women's 10m Air Pistol: A Gold and Silver for India

Anuya Prasad and teammate Pranjali Prashant Dhumal completed a 1-2 finish for India in the 10m Air Pistol event in shooting at the 25th Summer Deaflympics, which is being held at Tokyo, Japan. Anuya Prasad also broke the Deaf final World Record enroute to winning the gold, and Pranjali broke the qualification world record to book her place in the finals, as per a release from NRAI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Abhinav Deshwal, who equalled the qualification world record, won silver in the men's event, to take India's shooting medals to seven at the Deaflympics after two days of competition. Anuya Prasad shot 52.5 in the first series of the final and maintained her lead throughout the competition, and eventually secured gold with a final score of 241.1, which was 4.3 points ahead of Pranjali, who finished with a score of 236.8. Mahla Samiee of Iran won the bronze. Earlier in the qualification, Pranjali broke her own World and Deaflympic records, finishing with a score of 572-12x, surpassing the previous records of 568 and 561, respectively.

Men's Event: Abhinav Deshwal Clinches Silver

In the men's event, Abhinav Deshwal shot 235.2 to win the silver medal. Korea's Tae Young Kim won the gold with a score of 238.2, while Croatia's Boris Gramnyak won the bronze medal with a score of 215.3. Abhinav also equalled the world and Deaflympics world record in qualification, shooting a score of 576.

The other Indian in the fray, Rudar Vinod Kumar, finished qualification in 12th place with a score of 549.

Looking Ahead

The Air Rifle Mixed Teams will be in action tomorrow as Indian looks to add more medals to its tally in shooting at the Deaflympics.