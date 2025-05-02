David Beckham opens up on how he convinced Lionel Messi to choose Inter Miami over Saudi Arabia, revealing a years-long pursuit and personal meetings with Messi’s father.

When Lionel Messi shocked the football world by choosing Inter Miami over a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, fans were curious, how did David Beckham pull it off? Now, Beckham has revealed the story of the most high-profile signing in Major League Soccer history.

Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami, said the idea of signing Messi had been there for years. It all started during a casual conversation when the Argentine superstar once told him how much he loved Miami and that one day he’d want to live there. That line stayed with Beckham.

The pursuit wasn’t easy. Beckham admitted that the groundwork began nearly five years before Messi ever wore the pink jersey. During that time, he even went so far as to track down Messi’s father at a hotel to plant the idea. Beckham told him directly that he wanted to bring his son to Miami. At the time, Senior Messi knew it was unlikely, but the intention was clear.

While the Saudi league was throwing astronomical contracts at global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Beckham was confidently building his own vision that went beyond just money. Messi had plenty of tempting offers, especially from Saudi clubs, but Beckham believed the U.S. market and way of life could give the edge for his pursuit.

Beckham felt confident that the American dream, coupled with Messi’s interest for the city and the lifestyle, could outweigh even the biggest paychecks. And eventually, it did. When Messi finally made his decision to join Inter Miami, Beckham couldn’t believe it. He said the feeling of landing Messi as an owner rivaled the thrill he experienced during his own playing days.

That moment confirmed that all the quiet meetings, patience, and long-term planning had paid off. Since arriving, Messi has transformed Inter Miami on and off the field. From winning the League Cup to taking MLS viewership to newer records, his impact has been bigger than any MLS star.