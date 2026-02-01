All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The final squad includes key players like Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, with Kamindu Mendis and an injured Eshan Malinga also making the cut.

Squad Composition

After the preliminary squad was announced in December, Sri Lanka has today released its final squad, per the ICC, with batter Kamindu Mendis making the cut, and so does pacer Eshan Malinga, who injured his shoulder during the 2nd T20I against England and will miss Tuesday's final T20I at Pallekele. A red-hot Nissanka and an emerging Kamil Mishara will be crucial to the team's fortunes with the bat, while Kusal and Charith will also offer loads of experience, firepower and stability.

In the all-round department, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage offer balance with their capabilities with bat and ball.

The bowling unit boasts of variety, be it express pacer Dushmantha Chameera or Matheesha Pathirana's slingy action, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana also set to form a formidable spin duo with Wanindu.

Tournament History and Schedule

The island nation won the tournament back in 2014, when they defeated India in the final to lift the title.

Sri Lanka's group stage fixtures: February 8: v Ireland, Colombo February 12: v Oman, Pallekele February 16: v Australia, Pallekele February 19: v Zimbabwe, Colombo

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga. (ANI)