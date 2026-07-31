Indian boxers Sakshi Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas have stormed into the gold medal bouts at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after dominant semifinal performances, moving one step closer to clinching coveted titles for the nation.

India continued its dominant run in the boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games, with Sakshi Choudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg) storming into the gold medal bouts in Glasgow. Both Indian boxers delivered impressive semifinal performances to move one step closer to clinching the coveted Commonwealth Games titles.

Seven Boxers Advance to Finals

India enjoyed a dominant day at the Commonwealth Games boxing competition, with all seven boxers competing in the semifinals advancing to the finals. Priya Ganghas, Sakshi Chaudhary, Jadumani Singh, Arundhati Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankush Panghal, and Preeti Pawar secured their places in the gold medal bouts, while Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach, and Narender Berwal are also in contention to join them later in the day.

Sakshi Choudhary's Commanding Victory

Sakshi Chaudhary produced a commanding performance to defeat Canada's Amber-Jane Wall by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women's 51kg semifinal. The Indian boxer dominated from the outset, sweeping both the opening and second rounds 5-0 before sealing victory with another flawless round. Controlling the bout from start to finish, Sakshi secured a place in the final and moved one step closer to Commonwealth Games gold.

Priya Ghanghas' Gritty Win

While, Priya Ghanghas edged past England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley in a closely contested opening round of the women's 60kg semifinal, securing a 4-1 victory. In a tightly fought start, the Indian boxer held her composure and landed the first blow, gaining an early advantage in the bout.

Ghanghas faced a tough challenge in the second round of the women's 60kg semifinal, as England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley fought back to take the round 4-1. Despite a closely contested bout where both boxers battled fatigue and exchanged strong punches, Priya held her nerve to earn a unanimous decision victory 5-0.

Historic Double Gold in Judo

Earlier, Indian judokas Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey delivered a historic double gold medal triumph at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Harsh Singh clinched the men's 60kg gold medal with a dominant victory over Australia's Joshua Katz, winning the final by Waza-Ari (10-0). Earlier, Asmita Dey secured the women's gold medal after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach by Yuko (2-1) with a composed and determined performance, marking a landmark achievement for Indian judo.