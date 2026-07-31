Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav has formally urged Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to consider Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu for the Arjuna Award. Jadhav highlighted her outstanding career, Commonwealth golds, and her unfulfilled childhood dream.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, has written to the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on his own initiative, urging that India's celebrated weightlifter and Olympic medallist, Mirabai Chanu, be considered for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year, according to an official press release.

Chanu's Decorated Career and Achievements

In his letter, Prataprao Jadhav highlighted Mirabai Chanu's exceptional achievements and her remarkable contribution to Indian weightlifting. The Minister noted that the athlete from Manipur has created history through her outstanding performances at the Commonwealth Games, bringing immense pride to the nation.

Prataprao Jadhav highlighted Chanu's remarkable record of winning gold medals at successive editions of the Commonwealth Games and her distinction of being the athlete who won India's first gold medal on each of these occasions. The Minister also highlighted her exceptional performances in the 48 kg category, including her record-breaking lifts in the snatch, clean and jerk and total lift categories.

An Unfulfilled Childhood Dream

Jadhav further highlighted that Mirabai Chanu has already been honoured with several of the country's highest sporting recognitions, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Padma, besides winning an Olympic medal. However, her childhood dream of receiving the Arjuna Award, which she had nurtured since her early days of training in her village in Manipur, remains unfulfilled.

A Fitting Recognition and Inspiration

Urging the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports to consider her nomination, Jadhav expressed that honouring Mirabai Chanu with the Arjuna Award would be a fitting recognition of her outstanding performances, exceptional talent and invaluable contribution to Indian sport. Prataprao Jadhav also emphasised that Chanu's inspiring journey from a small village in Manipur to becoming one of India's most accomplished weightlifters is a testament to her determination, perseverance and dedication and serves as an inspiration to millions of young Indians. (ANI)