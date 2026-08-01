Arundhati Choudhary won the women's 70kg title, securing India's record fifth boxing gold at the CWG 2026 in Glasgow. This marks India's most successful Commonwealth Games boxing campaign, with two silvers also secured.

India's boxing contingent continued its unprecedented gold rush at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Arundhati Choudhary outclassed England's Chantelle Reid to clinch the women's 70kg title on Saturday, taking the country's tally to a record five gold medals and two silvers in boxing and making Glasgow the most successful Commonwealth Games campaign in Indian boxing history.

Arundhati produced a composed and tactically astute display in the final, controlling the pace of the contest from start to finish before sealing a unanimous decision victory over the English boxer, according to ESPN. The Indian remained calm throughout the bout, forcing Reid to chase the contest while effectively dictating the tempo. Midway through the final round, the referee urged both boxers to increase the pace, but Arundhati never looked under pressure. Reid searched for a late comeback, yet failed to trouble the Indian, who confidently celebrated moments before the judges confirmed a unanimous verdict in her favour.

Record-Breaking Medal Haul

Her triumph capped another memorable day for Indian boxing, which has rewritten the record books in Glasgow. India had already secured gold medals through Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg), while Jadumani Singh claimed silver in the men's 55kg division after finishing runner-up to Australia's Jye Dixon and Lovline Borgohain settled with silver after losing the final 75kg bout against Emma-Sue Greentree.

With Arundhati's victory, India has now won five boxing gold medals, surpassing the country's previous best of three gold medals achieved at the 2010 Delhi, 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The record-breaking campaign could yet become even more memorable, with three more Indian boxers still in gold-medal bouts later on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion Lovlina Borgohain clashed against Australia's Emma Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final and lost 1-4. Sachin Siwach will face Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the men's 60kg title clash. India will also be represented by Ankush Panghal, who meets England's Dimeji Shittu in the men's 80kg final, and Narender Berwal, who squares off against England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90+kg gold-medal bout.

Should India convert those opportunities, the Glasgow edition could become one of the greatest boxing performances by the country at any major multi-sport event. The success is even more remarkable considering India fielded a balanced 14-member contingent featuring seven men and seven women, blending experienced stars with exciting young prospects.

Preeti Pawar opened India's gold account by defeating Canada's Scarlett Delgado 5-0 in the women's 54kg final. Jaismine Lamboria then added another gold in the women's 57kg category with a commanding unanimous victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh. Sakshi Chaudhary continued the momentum by outclassing England's Ruby White 5-0 to claim the women's 51kg crown.

Her triumph capped a remarkable season after she dropped down a weight category to qualify for the Games and defeated two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen during the national selection trials. Earlier this year, Sakshi also became the first Indian woman to win gold at the World Boxing Cup and followed it up with another title at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in Czechia.

Priya Ghanghas then ensured India broke its previous Commonwealth Games boxing record by edging Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh 4-1 in a closely fought women's 60kg final. Priya had displayed tremendous resilience throughout the tournament, staging a comeback against Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the quarter-finals before dominating England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley in the semi-finals. Arundhati's gold has now taken that tally to five, underlining the depth and dominance of the Indian women's boxing programme.

Silver Linings and Future Bouts

India's only medal in the men's competition so far has come through the impressive Jadumani Singh, who settled for silver after an outstanding debut Commonwealth Games campaign. The 22-year-old from Manipur defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen, Pakistan's Sumama Rehman, Zambia's Mwengo Mwale and Namibia's Philip Haoseb on his way to the final before losing to Australia's Jye Dixon.

The Indian contingent still has plenty to fight for. Lovlina Borgohain was chasing the elusive Commonwealth Games gold that has escaped her in two previous appearances and will not go to her this time either. The Assam boxer entered Glasgow as India's most decorated boxer, having won an Olympic bronze medal and a world title. Sachin Siwach, an Asian Championships finalist, Ankush Panghal and heavyweight Narender Berwal also have the opportunity to add more gold medals to India's rapidly growing tally.

Heading into the final sessions of the boxing competition, which concludes on Saturday after beginning on July 24, India has already guaranteed its finest-ever Commonwealth Games boxing campaign. With five gold medals and two silver medals already secured and four more finals still to come, the Indian boxers have turned Glasgow into a historic showcase of their growing dominance on the Commonwealth stage, with the possibility of an even bigger golden finish still within reach. (ANI)