India's Shilpa Shyla won a bronze in women's shot put F57 at the CWG 2026 after a rival was disqualified. With Sharmila Dhankar winning gold in the same event, India secured its first double podium finish of the Glasgow Games.

Indian para-athlete Shilpa Shyla was upgraded to the bronze medal in the women's shot put F57 event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was disqualified following an official review, handing India its first double podium finish of the Glasgow Games. Shilpa had originally finished fourth with a personal best throw of 7.26 metres, but moved onto the podium after Iyiazi's result was struck off, according to ESPN. The revised standings saw fellow Indian Sharmila Dhankar retain the gold medal with a season-best effort of 9.81m, while Ghana's Zinabu Issah took silver with 8.65m.

Shilpa Shyla's Journey to the Podium

The upgraded bronze increased India's medal tally to 10 medals at the Games -- two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Shilpa's medal also marked a significant personal milestone for the Karnataka para-athlete, whose journey to the Commonwealth podium has been shaped by resilience and perseverance.

Born in Kanchigara Koppalu village in Mysuru district, Shilpa lost her left leg at the age of four after being hit by a speeding truck. Despite the life-altering accident, she pursued her education, completed a postgraduate degree and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), and initially worked as a school teacher before taking up para-athletics.

Women's Shot Put F57 Results

Her personal best throw of 7.26m in Glasgow initially left her just outside the medals, but the official review and subsequent disqualification of the Nigerian athlete elevated her to a well-deserved bronze, giving India its first double podium finish of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in a single event.

The women's shot put F57 competition was dominated by Sharmila Dhankar, who continued her dream run by winning gold with a season-best throw of 9.81m. The 40-year-old Haryana para-athlete produced the standout performance of the final, while Issah claimed silver for Ghana.

India's Medal Winners at Glasgow 2026

India's medal winners in Glasgow so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).