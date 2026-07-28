Anahat Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Squash Junior Championships. She defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the final, calling the achievement a dream come true after coming close in previous years.

Anahat Singh expressed her joy after winning the junior world title, saying the achievement has been a dream of hers since she first started playing squash. She defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the girls' singles final of the World Squash Junior Championships 2026 to claim the prestigious title on Saturday.

With the win, Anahat scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Squash Junior Championships title. Speaking to ANI, Anahat said winning the junior world title was a dream she had cherished since she began playing squash. She expressed happiness at finally achieving the milestone after coming close to the title in previous years, calling it the biggest achievement a junior player can earn in the sport.

"It feels great. It's been my dream since I've started playing squash and it's the biggest event a junior can play in squash and just getting a chance to be really close to winning this the last couple of years and actually winning it. It's really great feeling and, I'm really happy I was able to do it," she said.

Overcoming Nerves on Path to Victory

Anahat Singh said she felt some nerves during the quarterfinal, where she defeated Habiba Rizk 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 and semifinal match, where she defeated Barb Sameh 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, as it was her first junior event after nearly six months. However, she managed to overcome the pressure before the final, where she felt more relaxed and focused on enjoying the match.

"I felt a little bit nervous in the quarters and the semis. The finals, like unexpectedly, I barely felt any pressure. It was more just 'it's my last match and I just need to go all out and enjoy it' but the quarters and the semis I did, because it was a junior event that I played after almost six months so the pressure's very different. But yeah I mean it took me two matches to, fully get over it but I'm glad that it happened at the right time and not in the finals," she said.

Eyes on LA 2028 Olympics

Anahat said squash's inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics is a major opportunity for India. She believes several Indian players have the potential to qualify, and winning medals at the Asian Games and Olympics would be a significant boost for the growth and popularity of squash in the country.

"I think firstly the fact that it's in the Olympics is a huge deal and just getting a chance to even be a part of the Olympics for India would be amazing. And I think there's a lot of athletes especially even in the boys and the girls who have a chance of making it to the LA '28 and I think if we're able to get a medal in the Asian Games and if we're able to get a medal at the Olympics and be a part of it and be Olympians it would be a huge deal for India's Indian squash and it will help squash grow a lot as a sport as well," Anahat said.

Credits Coaches, Family for Success

Anahat credited her success to the combined support of her coaches, JSW, and her family. She said her coaches Saurav Ghosal and Gregory Gaultier have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, while JSW has supported her throughout her journey. She also thanked her parents and family for encouraging her to pursue squash and always motivating her to give her best.

"I think the support is there from many people. Of course, firstly, my coaches are there as well. They're all there behind the scenes. Saurav and Greg, they've been putting in the work just as much as I have. And even JSW, they've been like a family. They've been there to support me every step of the way wherever I need it and just having that kind of support is something that is very very helpful in key events," she said.

A Historic and Dominant Campaign

The top-seeded Anahat, India's No. 1 player, overcame second seed Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to claim the historic title and surpass Joshna Chinappa's runner-up finish in 2005, which had remained India's best performance at the junior world championships for more than two decades, according to Olympics.com.

The 18-year-old was in complete control throughout the final and capped a dominant campaign in which she dropped just two games across six matches.

Anahat began her campaign with a straight-games win over Australian qualifier Lilly Wilson before defeating Hong Kong China's Pui Yin Chloe Lo and Malaysia's Doyce Ye San Lee to reach the quarterfinals.

The victory over Salem in the final also brought an end to Egypt's dominance in the junior girls' world championship, with Egyptian players having held the title since 2011.

Anahat had ended India's 15-year wait for an individual medal at the junior world championships last year, winning bronze in Cairo. This time, she went one step further to secure the gold.

The draw also opened up for Anahat with four-time champion Amina Orfi of Egypt no longer eligible to compete in the junior event, according to Olympics.com.

Anahat was the only Indian player to progress deep into the girls' singles draw. Rudra Singh, Anika Dubey and Saanvi Kalanki were eliminated in the round of 32.

In the boys' singles, reigning Asian junior champion Aryaveer Dewan was India's best performer, reaching the last 16. Yusha Nafees and Gurveer Singh exited in the round of 32, while Purav Rambhia was knocked out in the round of 64.

Anahat, currently ranked No. 20 in the world on the senior PSA Tour, will now look to build on her historic achievement as squash prepares to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

(ANI)