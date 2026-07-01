Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in the women's 58kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Manipuri lifter.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi after she grabbed the bronze medal in the women's 58kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised the Manipuri lifter's achievement.

Dignitaries praise lifter's achievement

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam on winning Bronze Medal in the Women's 58 kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your resilience and determination have brought pride to the nation. Your achievement inspires young sportspersons across the country."

Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the 27-year-old on X, saying, "Well done Bindyarani Devi. You have made us proud by winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 58 kg Weightlifting event at the #CWG2026. Best wishes for your future endeavors."

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 58kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Her unwavering determination, grit and dedication have once again brought pride to the nation. Every lift reflected her resilience and fighting spirit, inspiring countless young athletes across India. Wishing her continued success and many more laurels in the years ahead."

Details of the competition

Bindyarani delivered a gritty performance to secure India's latest medal in Glasgow, finishing third behind Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, who won gold with a Commonwealth Games record total of 229kg, and Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau, who claimed silver with 215kg.

The Indian lifter made a confident start in the snatch after her coaches revised her opening attempt from 85kg to 83kg. She cleared 83kg comfortably before successfully lifting 85kg and then 87kg, ending the phase level with England's Eliza Pratt but ahead on countback.

In the clean and jerk, Bindyarani's opening lift of 110kg was overturned following a jury review after an elbow buckle during the jerk. She bounced back impressively to lift 112kg on her second attempt, taking her overall total to 199kg and briefly moving into the silver-medal position. Although she failed to clear 116kg in her final attempt, her total proved enough to secure the bronze medal.

A remarkable comeback

The podium finish marked Bindyarani's second successive Commonwealth Games medal after winning silver at the Birmingham 2022 Games. The achievement also capped a remarkable comeback after she battled a knee injury in 2023 and transitioned between the 55kg and 58kg weight categories.

India's medal tally

Bindyarani's bronze took India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to six, including one medal in para powerlifting. India have so far won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

So far, India's medallists in Glasgow are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).

(ANI)