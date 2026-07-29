Five Indian boxers—Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush, and Narender Berwal—stormed into the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, assuring at least five medals for the country's boxing contingent.

India's boxing contingent enjoyed a remarkable day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as five boxers stormed into the semifinals, assuring medals and keeping their gold medal hopes alive. Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush and Narender Berwal all registered impressive quarterfinal victories in Glasgow on Wednesday (Day 7 of the Games).

Five Boxers Assure Medals

Sakshi Chaudhary's Dominant Win

Things started with Sakshi Chaudhary as she advanced to the women's 51kg semifinals after defeating Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers with a dominant unanimous 5-0 decision, according to ESPN.

Sakshi, who came into the Games in good form after moving back to the 51kg category and beating top Indian boxers during the trials, controlled the bout with a composed performance. She won all three rounds by identical 5-0 margins, using her movement and accurate punches to keep Fryers under pressure.

The victory assured Sakshi of a Commonwealth Games medal. She will now face Canada's Amber-Jane Wall in the semifinal on Friday for a place in the gold medal bout. Earlier, Sakshi had defeated Botswana's Lethabo Modukanele in the previous round to book her quarterfinal spot.

Arundhati Choudhary Secures Her Place

Arundhati Choudhary also secured her place in the women's 70kg semifinals in Glasgow after overcoming New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the quarterfinal.

Arundhati produced a composed performance in a closely fought contest, edging the first round 3-2 before taking control in the second round. Despite Henderson's aggressive approach, the Indian boxer stayed patient, relying on her movement and effective punches to take the third round via a 3-1 split decision and secure victory, according to ESPN. The win assured Arundhati of a medal as she will now compete in the semifinals with a chance to progress to the gold medal bout.

Sachin Siwach's Commanding Performance

Sachin Siwach reached the men's 60kg semifinals after defeating Botswana's Treasure Moremi by a unanimous decision in the quarterfinal.

Sachin delivered a commanding performance from the opening bell, landing a powerful left hook early in the first round and controlling the pace of the contest. Despite a brief stoppage due to Moremi's dressing coming off near his right eye, the Indian boxer maintained his composure and secured the opening round with all five judges scoring in his favour, accoridng to ESPN.

The Indian continued his dominance in the second round, with his quick combinations and sharp left hooks proving too difficult for Moremi to handle. The judges once again awarded the round unanimously to Sachin.

With the victory within reach, Sachin stayed in control during the final round as Moremi struggled to find momentum. The Indian boxer comfortably completed the bout and sealed a unanimous decision win. Sachin, who had earlier defeated Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England's William Hewitt in the tournament, will now face Wales' Owain Harris-Allan in the semifinals on Friday for a place in the gold medal bout.

Ankush and Narender Also Advance

Boxers Ankush and Narender Berwal also advanced to the semifinals. Ankush defeated Seychelles' Jade Micock 5-0 in the men's 80kg quarterfinal, while Narender edged past Samoa's Michael Seko in a close men's 90+kg contest to secure his place in the last four.

Ankush controlled the bout from the start, taking the initiative with aggressive punches and effective movement. The Indian boxer landed a strong left hook in the opening round and kept Micock under pressure, with all five judges awarding him the round, according to ESPN.

The 19-year-old Micock struggled to match Ankush's intensity in the second round as the Indian continued to find success with his left-hand punches and maintained control of the contest. Once again, all five judges ruled in Ankush's favour.

With a semifinal place within reach, Ankush adopted a more measured approach in the final round, avoiding unnecessary risks while keeping his opponent at bay. He comfortably sealed the bout with another unanimous 5-0 decision and assured India of one more medal.

Narender Berwal, on the other hand, also confirmed a medal as he reached the men's 90+kg semifinals after edging past Michael Seko in a closely fought quarterfinal. Narender prevailed with a 3-2 split decision in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire.

Both boxers showed signs of fatigue in the final round, but Narender landed a crucial blow that forced the referee to start a count against Seko. The Samoan boxer recovered and continued, setting up a tense finish. The Indian boxer managed to do enough to impress the judges and sealed the victory, securing another Commonwealth Games medal for India.

Narender's victory completed a remarkable day for Indian boxing, with five pugilists securing semifinal berths on Wednesday. Alongside Ankush and Sachin Siwach, Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary also advanced to the semifinals, highlighting India's strong performance in the boxing events at Glasgow.

India's Medal Tally at CWG 2026

So far, India has won 12 medals at CWG 2026 -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

India's medallists are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).

(ANI)