CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's record lift of 313kg gives India 3rd gold

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medalist, performed three clean lifts in the snatch section, 137kg, 140kg, and 143kg.

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his billing by winning India's third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Sheuli, the event's favourite, heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to win Gold at NEC Hall on Sunday.

Erry Hidayat Muhammad of Malaysia, who gave Sheuli a tough fight, finished second in the event. He had the best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Shad Darsigny of Canada came in third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

After winning Gold, Sheuli said, "I'm thrilled since I put a lot of effort into earning this medal. This award resulted from numerous sacrifices by my brother, mother, coach, and the Army."

He added, "This was the first important event in my life, and I'm grateful that they helped me get here. This medal will benefit me in all aspects of my life. From this point on, there should be no going back."

When asked Sheuli to whom he would dedicate his gold medal to he said, "I wish to dedicate this medal to my late dad (who died of a heart attack), my brother, and my coach Vijay Sharma who slaps me if I make a mistake and keeps scolding me like I'm his own child."

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medalist, performed three clean lifts in the snatch section, 137kg, 140kg, and 143kg.

His 143kg effort assisted him in breaking the Games record and improving his personal best.

With a five-kilogram advantage going into clean and jerk, the Kolkata lifter began with a 166kg lift, which he easily hoisted.

Sheuli then faltered in his 170kg attempt, only to have the weight in his third attempt, setting a new Games record for total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait until the very end to find out what medal he'd be taking home, as the Malaysian failed to lift 176kg in his last two attempts.

When asked what his coach Sharma said before the final clean and jerk attempt, Sheuli replied, "He told me that this Gold belonged to me and that I should keep calm and go for it. I was nervous, but his performance was far inferior to mine, so I went for it."

Sheuli's gold medal gives the Indian weightlifting team its sixth medal of the Games.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Here's how the Indian action is planned out for Day 4

Also Read: CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey opener

Also Read: CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets