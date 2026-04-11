CSK's Ayush Mhatre recalled his journey from being unsold in the auction to getting a call from the franchise. He also spoke about his interactions with his idol Rohit Sharma and CSK icon MS Dhoni, who offered him valuable advice.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting star and India's U19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre spoke on his selection for the Men in Yellow last season and interacting with his favourite cricketer and Mumbai stalwart, Rohit Sharma. Mhatre was speaking on JioStar's 'TATA IPL: Dream On'.

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'Things Happen for a Reason': Mhatre on CSK Selection

The hard-hitting batter has represented CSK in 10 matches and scored 314 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.40, with a strike rate of over 180 and two fifties. About his selection for CSK as an injury replacement for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush recalled that the auction happened side by side when the ACC U19 Asia Cup was going on in December 2024, and he was unsold. However, Mhatre chose to take this setback positively. While being at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, he got a call from CSK, and he had a two-day camp with them.

"The Asia Cup was going on, and the auction was happening side by side. It would have been great if I got picked, but even if I did not, I did not need to feel bad because I had another big target to focus on, which was the Asia Cup. But as they say, things happen for a reason. I was at the NCA when I got a call from CSK. They wanted to see me bat in the nets, so I had a two-day camp with them. I came back to the NCA, and two to three days later, I got another call asking me to be ready and inform my family, as they were completing the formalities," he said.

Guidance from the Greats: Dhoni and Rohit

He also recalled his first interaction with India and CSK icon MS Dhoni, who encouraged him to play his shots but control his attacking instincts a bit. "They said I could play the next game against LSG, but I couldn't get a flight ticket. So, I joined the team in Mumbai. The team was very welcoming. During my first interaction with Mahi bhai, he told me that now that I was selected, I should just play my game, go for my shots, but not try to hit every ball, and continue doing what I had been doing for the last two to three years," he said. His first season with CSK saw him score 240 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97, with a best score of 94 against RCB, his solitary fifty. His attacking intent and six-hitting ability infused a new life into CSK's ageing, inconsistent batting line-up.

He also spoke on interacting with 'Hitman', Rohit Sharma, who praised his batting, shared some tips and told him that the youngster was free to call him anytime without hesitation. "Rohit Sharma is my favourite cricketer. I have been watching his batting since childhood. He spoke to me very nicely after the game in the IPL. That was the first time I met him. He praised my batting, gave me a few tips on playing the short ball, and urged me to continue playing the way I have been. He even said that I could call him anytime without hesitation, and that really helped calm my nerves," he said.

The Ultimate Goal: Playing for India

"Every young cricketer's dream is to play for India. The moment of wearing the jersey during the Under-19 World Cup was special. I didn't take any pressure about carrying a legacy or anything like that. My main goal is to play for India, stay in the team for a long time, and perform. Whether it is the Ranji Trophy or the IPL, wherever I get a chance to play, I want to do well and not focus too much on the results; they will follow automatically," he added.

Mhatre was struggling with the bat heading into the U19 WC tournament, and his woes continued deep in the competition. However, with a half-century each against Afghanistan and England in the semifinal and final, respectively, he produced the goods just at the right time. In seven matches, he scored 214 runs at an average of 30.57, with a strike rate of 113.22, with three fifties. He also took seven wickets at an average of 12.42, including a three-fer against Pakistan too. (ANI)