Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in IPL 2026. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Kartik Sharma (54*) stitched an unbeaten 98-run stand to chase down 160. Naman Dhir's 57 was the highlight for MI who posted 159/7.

Gaikwad, Kartik fifties guide CSK to comfortable win

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma headlined CSK's chase of 160 runs with unbeaten fifties. While Gaikwad scored 67 off 48 balls, Kartik made 54 off 40 balls, getting CSK over the line with 11 balls to spare. Earlier, the Mumbai Indians scored 159/7 in 20 overs on the back of a 57-run innings by Naman Dhir.

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The chase began with drama as Mumbai's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck early. Sanju Samson (11 runs off 9 balls), who has been in scintillating form this season, was sent back for just 11 in the second over, caught by Ryan Rickelton. The early breakthrough momentarily silenced the Yellow Army at Chepauk.

Urvil Patel provided a brief but explosive cameo. Patel took on the MI bowlers, smashing 24 off just 12 deliveries, including a flurry of boundaries in the 5th over that saw CSK cross the 50-run mark. However, his aggression proved to be his undoing when Allah Ghazanfar cleaned him up in the 6th over, leaving CSK at 62/2 at the end of the Powerplay.

However, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took matters into his own hands as he dropped anchor while ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. Partnering with Kartik Sharma, the skipper manoeuvred the field with precision, targeting the gaps and punishing the occasional loose ball from the MI spinners.

Gaikwad reached his second consecutive half-century of the tournament in the 14th over, brought up with a single off Ghazanfar, followed by a crisp boundary to end the over. His 50 came off just 34 balls, providing the backbone for what became a very comfortable chase.

Kartik, on the other hand, brought up his fifty in 39 balls. Both Gaikwad and Kartik remained not out and stitched together a 98-run partnership, guiding the team home for their fourth victory of the IPL 2026 season.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah (1/20 in 3 overs) and Allah Ghazanfar (1/40 in 4 overs) were the only wicket-takers.

CSK moved to the sixth spot in the IPL 2026 points table with the win. They now have eight points in as many matches.

Naman Dhir's fifty helps MI post 159

Earlier, MI opted to bat first but had a shaky start against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. The openers struggled to get going as CSK's bowlers kept things tight in the powerplay. Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj were on the money in the first two overs, and the latter also accounted for Will Jacks. Jacks fell early for just 1 off 5 balls, putting MI under immediate pressure at the top.

Ryan Rickelton provided some early momentum with a counter-attacking 37 off 24 balls, hitting five sixes to push the scoring rate. MI counterattacked and ended up scoring 57 runs in the power play as they hit 7 sixes. The pair stitched together a brisk 50+ stand for the second wicket and laid the platform nicely.

Naman Dhir got a reprieve on 19 in the 7th over off Noor Ahmad, but Rickelton fell to him in the same over, bringing Suryakumar Yadav on the crease.

The middle order saw some resistance from Dhir, who played a crucial knock. His approach helped stabilise the innings after early setbacks. Yadav was off to a good start but was once again sent back to the pavilion by Ramakrishna Ghosh for 21 in the 11th over, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease.

Varma stayed steady, playing a supporting role at the other end, while Dhir took MI's innings forward. Mumbai Indians stood at 106/3 in 12 overs, with Dhir anchoring the innings. While the run rate remained healthy at over 8 per over.

However, in the following over, Noor got the better of Varma, for 5, who was struggling to put bat on ball, and Hardik Pandya joined Dhir in the middle.

As MI was looking to shift gears, Jamie Overton, after being smashed for a six, removed Dhir for a well-made 57, bringing Robin Minz to the crease. Minz's stay at the crease was also very short as Anshul Kamboj cleaned him up in the following over for 5.

MI lost their track in the back end as they only managed to score 39 runs in the final five overs, finishing on 159/7.

Kamboj once again led the charge with the ball for CSK, claiming three wickets, while Ahmad picked up two, and Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton chipped in with a wicket apiece.