Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad faced criticism after a sluggish powerplay knock against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. His slow scoring rate frustrated fans as Sanju Samson dominated the early overs.

Chennai Super Kings endured a mixed start in their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad coming under fire for his slow batting in the powerplay.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first, and CSK reached 67-1 in 7.3 overs. Sanju Samson was the standout performer, racing to 48 off 24 balls with nine boundaries at a strike rate of 200. In contrast, Gaikwad managed just 15 runs from 18 deliveries before falling to Axar Patel.

Samson’s Aggression Highlights Gaikwad’s Struggles

Samson’s fluent strokeplay ensured CSK maintained a healthy run rate, but Gaikwad’s inability to accelerate drew sharp reactions from supporters. His cautious approach in the powerplay left fans frustrated, especially as CSK had piled up 61 runs in the first six overs largely due to Samson’s dominance.

Ayush Mhatre joined Samson at the crease after Gaikwad’s dismissal, contributing three runs from three balls. The team’s batting order still has depth with Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and others yet to bat.

Delhi’s bowlers kept pressure on CSK despite Samson’s aggression. Axar Patel struck the key blow by removing Gaikwad, while Auqib Nabi Dar and Mukesh Kumar contained runs early.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…