Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez holidays in North Pole (See Pictures)

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo continue to get the job done for Manchester United. He scored a penalty on Saturday night to ensure another win against Norwich City, away from home. On the other hand, his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez is on holiday at the North Pole along with Ronaldo’s children.

In some pictures shared by Georgina on her Instagram handle, she is seen sitting in a small tent covered in snow in front of a campfire. While she clicks a selfie with Cristiano Junior, they are also seen sitting on the reindeer sledges. They also feed one of the reindeers.

The post also contained a couple of video clips. In the first one, the reindeers are seen wandering in the forest. The other video displays the entire forest, totally covered in snow, especially when winter has arrived. “With love from the North Pole,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, she had shared some pictures on their way to the pole. She wears woollen winter dresses while travelling on Ronaldo’s private jet. They are also welcomed in a typical traditional and customary fashion after landing from the plane. The airport, too, was covered in snow. “Heading for a dream trip,” she captioned.

Georgina currently happens to be pregnant with twins. She and Ronaldo shared a photo of the ultrasound, confirming the same. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed,” they had captioned. Also, Georgina had shared another picture of her performing the ultrasound in front of her kids.