Image Credit : Getty

Pakistan are set to lock horns with their long-term arch-rivals, Team India, in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. The two sides will face off for the first time since their Champions Trophy 2025 group stage clash, where the Men in Blue defeated the Men in Green by six wickets in Dubai.

On August 17, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee announced a 17-member squad for the eight-team continental event. The squad has been balanced with experienced players and youth, aiming to combine stability with aggressive talents to challenge top teams like India in the Asia Cup.

As the much-anticipated clash is just a couple of weeks away, let's take a look at 5 young and talented players who could pose a threat to Team India.