Asia Cup 2025: 5 Young Pakistan Players Who Could Challenge Team India in the Clash
The biggest match of the Asia Cup 2025, India vs. Pakistan, is on September 14th. This time, Pakistan has given new players a chance in their team. Let's get to know 5 young players who could be tough for India.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Young Pakistan Talents to keep eye on
Pakistan are set to lock horns with their long-term arch-rivals, Team India, in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. The two sides will face off for the first time since their Champions Trophy 2025 group stage clash, where the Men in Blue defeated the Men in Green by six wickets in Dubai.
On August 17, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee announced a 17-member squad for the eight-team continental event. The squad has been balanced with experienced players and youth, aiming to combine stability with aggressive talents to challenge top teams like India in the Asia Cup.
As the much-anticipated clash is just a couple of weeks away, let's take a look at 5 young and talented players who could pose a threat to Team India.
1. Mohammad Haris
Mohammad Haris, a right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper, has been part of Pakistan's T20I setup since his debut in the format in 2022. Haris has been struggling with inconsistent performances over the last few years, but he still possesses the talent and explosive batting ability in the top order. In June this year, the 24-year-old notched up his maiden T20I century against Bangladesh in Lahore.
Mohammad Haris could play a key role in Pakistan's batting line-up and emerge as a potential threat to Team India in the Asia Cup clash. In his T20I career, Haris has aggregated 408 runs, including a century, at an average of 17.00 in 26 matches.
2. Saim Ayub
Another Pakistan player to keep an eye on is none other than Saim Ayub, a left-handed batsman, who is dubbed Pakistan's next Babar Azam. Ayub has witnessed a rapid rise in international cricket ever since making his debut for Pakistan in 2023. In T20Is, the 23-year-old has impressed with elegant strokeplay and anchored the innings, making him a promising talent to watch out for in the Asia Cup 2025.
Recently, Ayub played a brilliant innings of 69 off 38 balls against the UAE in Pakistan's 31-run win in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series. The youngster could be a potential threat to Team India if he maintains his form and delivers impactful performance under pressure. In his T20I career, Saim Ayub has amassed 788 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average 22.51 in 39 matches.
3. Hasan Nawaz
Hasan Nawaz is one of the batters who could play a role in Pakistan's batting line-up in the continental tournament. Having made his international debut in January this year, Nawaz has showcased a glimpse of his aggressive strokeplay and ability to handle pressure. After falling for ducks in his first two T20I matches, the 22-year-old made a comeback with a century in his third outing against New Zealand in Auckland.
His aggressive style of batting could challenge Team India's bowling attack, especially in the middle overs, where quick runs and boundary-hitting ability could shift momentum in Pakistan's favour. In his T20I career, Hasan Nawaz has aggregated 413 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 27.53 and a strike rate of 169.26 in 17 matches.
4. Abrar Ahmad
Pakistan has several bowling options, including right-arm spinner Abrar Ahmed. Abrar Ahmad is expected to lead the spin attack, given his impressive performance in the PSL 2025, where he picked 17 wickets in 12 matches. In the Champions Trophy 2025, the 26-year-old picked two wickets in as many outings, but his bowling was impressive as he conceded just 75 runs in 120 deliveries across his two matches.
Abrar Ahmed will have a crucial role to play in Pakistan's bowling line-up and could pose a serious threat to India's batting line-up if he maintains his disciplined line and length while varying pace and flight to outfox top-order batters.
5. Sufian Muqeem
Sufian Muqeem is a left-arm spinner who has been out of the Pakistan team recently and made a comeback for the white-ball series against West Indies, playing a pivotal role in the Men in Green's T20I series win. His performance earned him a place in the Asia Cup squad, offering him a chance to prove himself again.
Sufian has the ability to deliver on tight, disciplined lines and control the flow of runs, especially in the middle overs. The 25-year-old is an effective spinner against hard-hitters, using flight, drift, and subtle variations to deceive the batters. Sufian Muqeen could be a challenge for India's batting line-up in the upcoming Asia Cup clash.