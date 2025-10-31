Jemimah Rodrigues’ 127 powered India to a record 339 chase vs Australia in the Women’s World Cup semifinal. She said Australia were 30 runs short and called Harmanpreet’s wicket a ‘blessing in disguise’ as India entered the final for the third time.

Following a memorable, match-winning knock in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinalagainst Australia at Navi Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues believes that after seeing the Aussies score, she knew India could chase it down.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She believed Australia was 30 runs short of their potential total based on their start and felt confident that the runs would come if she could stay at the crease.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Confidence in Record Chase

Rodrigues, who had a poor start to the tournament with just 65 runs in four innnings, including two ducks and was dropped for the match against England in the league stage, produced an innings for the ages as her 127* in 134 balls (with 14 boundaries) helped India chase down 339 runs, the highest-ever run-chase in women's ODI cricket and in the knockout matches across both men's and women's ODI World Cups.

"I think when we saw this score, the team's thought was that, against New Zealand in 49 overs, we had scored 341, against Australia in Vizag, where we had scored 333. So, we knew we had done it against this team, and I felt that with the way Australia started, they were 30 runs short - given the way they were going, considering the start they got. So, I knew they were 30 runs short, and DY Patil is such a pitch, any score is chaseable. So, I just knew that all I - my thought process was that I just had to be there, because the runs will come, but I need to be there to get those runs," Jemimah Rodrigues told the media.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Wicket a Blessing in Disguise

Rodrigues felt that Harmanpreet Kaur's wicket was a "blessing in disguise" for her, as she was losing focus due to tiredness. With the added responsibility, Jemimah refocused and started playing sensibly to see India through.

"When that happened (Harman's wicket fell) - but actually - it wasn't a blessing, but it's like a blessing in disguise for me because I was losing my focus because of my tiredness. But when Harman got out, I think that added more responsibility to me, that okay, I need to be here, okay, she's out, I'll score for her. And I think that again got me in the right zone. Then I started just sensibly playing," he said.

A Special Knock for Jemimah

Jemimah and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile on India while chasing, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Jemimah described her match-winning knock as "very special" given the struggles she faced, including being dropped from the team and inconsistent form. She emphasised that her focus was on helping the team win, and she was overwhelmed with emotion playing in front of her family, team, and home crowd. Jemimah also teased that she's "saving one more for the finals"

"To be honest, when I was dropped, obviously, when I came into this World Cup, being dropped, the last World Cup, I wanted to come out there and not prove a point, but just do things that my team wins. I kept reminding myself that it is very easy to get into that mindset, and that mindset has never helped me. But I think today, not just in the last few games, but from the start, all I thought about was that I didn't start well. Things just kept getting worse and worse. First, I was dropped off at the previous World Cup. Then got out on 0 in the first match, went in next match, got a great start, couldn't convert it again. Getting out on zero, then getting a 30, then being dropped. So just when I felt, okay, now it's going to happen, now it's going to - things just got worse and worse. This knock is very special to me because of everything I've gone through. And just to come out here, do it in front of my family, do it in front of my team, do it for the team, do it in front of my people - Navi Mumbai, for the cr," she concluded.

How did India Defeat Australia in the Semifinal?

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud, and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet did not let the pressure pile on India.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, India have booked their spot in the Women's CWC final and are set to lock horns with South Africa on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)