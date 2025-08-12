Yuvraj Singh urged fans to back the Indian women’s team at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. At the ‘50 Days To Go’ event, ICC Chair Jay Shah launched the Trophy Tour alongside past and present Indian stars, marking the countdown to the tournament.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday expressed excitement about the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025, encouraging the fans to extend the same wholehearted support to the women's team as they do to the men's.

Yuvraj was speaking at the 50 Days To Go event ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India, scheduled to be held later this year.

"Everyone expects India to win. We should support the women's team as much as we support the men's team. The World Cup is being held in India. I urge all fans to come and watch the matches and support our team. We want our girls to win," Yuvraj Singh told the media.

Jay Shah inaugurates ‘50 Days’ to Women's World Cup

ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the event before the panel discussions involving the stars of the present and past of Indian cricket, along with ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

India legends Mithali Raj, along with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues, came together in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The upcoming 50-over World Cup marks the return of a senior ICC Women's tournament to the sub-continent for the first time since 2016, when India hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India has previously staged the Women's World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013.

The event also marked the official launch of the ICC Trophy Tour, beginning in Mumbai and travelling to all host cities of the tournament, as well as Delhi.

ICC to do trophy tour in eac host city

As part of a wider school legacy programme, the Trophy Tour will visit several schools in each host city, with the BCCI and ICC partnering with stakeholders to give select schools the chance to attend matches of the World Cup.

India will be hoping to go one step further at this year's tournament than they did in 2017, when they made it to their second Women's Cricket World Cup Final, missing out narrowly to England in a thrilling finish at Lord's.

The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with India playing the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.