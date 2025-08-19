BCCI announced India’s 15-member women’s squad for the 2025 ODI World Cup. Shafali Verma misses out, while Renuka Singh Thakur returns from injury. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal are set to open, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the balanced unit.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior women’s team selection committee, led by Neetu David, announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The press conference was also attended by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, alongside Neetu David.

The squad was announced after the selection committee meeting, chaired by Neetu David, and Harmanpeet Kaur was present in the meeting to pick the players for the prestigious women’s tournament, which will be hosted by India in September. After weeks of speculation around the potential squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup, the selection committee finalized a balanced 15-member unit.

Shafali Varma misses out on selection

One of the big news, but not surprising, is Shafali Verma’s exclusion from the squad as the selectors decided to go with the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. Shafali, who has been out of ODI since her last appearance in the format against New Zealand in October 2024, showcased her couple of explosive performances in the recently concluded India A ODI series against Australia, but the selectors opted for in-form Pratika Rawal alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Since the ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, Shafali has managed to score just 277 runs at an average of 21 in 14 innings, which further weakened her case as the selectors prioritized consistency and stability at the top order rather than her sporadic flashes of brilliance.

In Shafali Varma’s absence, Pratika Rawal partnered with Smriti Mandhana at the top and had a brilliant run of form since her ODI debut against the West Indies in 2024, amassing 703 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 54.07 in 14 matches.

Renuka Thakur returns after injury lay-off

Renuka Singh Thakur made her comeback to the national side after being on the sidelines since December 2024 due to a back stress fracture. Earlier, it was reported that Renuka was on the right track to make a comeback, but the selectors remained cautious given her recent injury layoff.

After Jhulan Goswami retired from international cricket, Renuka Thakur has been tasked with leading the pace attack across all formats of the game. In ODIs, Renuka has a good record, scalping 35 wickets at an average of 22.02 and an economy rate of 4.85 in 19 matches. Having been away from competitive cricket due to injury, the Himachal Pradesh pacer will be eager to regain her fitness and form before spearheading the pacer attack.

The ODI series against Australia before the Women’s ODI World Cup will serve as a crucial Test for Renuka, allowing her to prove match readiness ahead of the marquee event.

Amanjot Kaur, Arundati Reddy get nod for selection

Amanjot Kaur and Arundati Reddy have been included in the 15-member squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup. There was uncertainty over Amonjot’s inclusion as he had an injury, which sidelined him for the second and third matches of the ODI series against England. Singh was not included in the ODI series against Australia as she will reportedly undergo rehabilitation and begin bowling next week.

Kaur emerged as the reliable seam bowling all-rounder after Pooja Vastrakar had been out of action due to a shoulder injury since October last year. In the T20I leg of the England white-ball series, Amonjeet picked three wickets across 13 overs in four matches, but played a brilliant, unbeaten innings of 63 off 40 balls in the second T20I. She was the second seamer in the team due to the absence of Renuka Thakur.

Arundathi Reddy, on the other hand, made it to the Indian squad despite uncertainty over her inclusion for the World Cup. With Renuka Thakur returning and the potential addition of a wrist spinner into the roster, Reddy’s fate was hanging in the balance. However, the 27-year-old's inclusion in the ODI series against Australia confirmed her selection to the World Cup squad.

Kranti Goud, Shree Charani rewarded for Performance in the England series

The 22-year-old bowling sensation Kranti Goud has been rewarded for her performance in the ODI series against England, where she picked 9 wickets, including a six-wicket haul, at an average of 15.11 and at an economy rate of 6.22. Her figures of 6/54 in 9.1 overs helped India win the third ODI and clinch the three-match series against England.

Shree Charani, on the other hand, was also a contender for a place in the squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Charani did not have an ideal outing in the ODI series against England, scalping just 3 wickets in as many matches, but was the highest wicket-taker in the T20I series, scalping 10 wickets, which convinced the selectors to back her potential and versatility as a wicket-taking option in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Doel have been included as the all-rounders, while Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav are spin bowlers for the World Cup.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani and Sayali Satghare