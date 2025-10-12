Australia will likely recall left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux for their crucial Women’s World Cup 2025 clash with India to exploit the hosts’ weakness against left-arm spin. Despite a recent loss, Sneh Rana says India remain confident as yet.

The Australian Women's side are all set to recall their left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux for their all-important clash in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 game against hosts, India Women, which will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Molineux missed out on Australia's 107-run victory over Pakistan in Colombo last week as she continues her recovery from injury, but skipper Alyssa Healy confirmed the key spinner was fit and in line for a recall for the big clash with India.

"She is available for tomorrow's fixture, and what our XI looks like, I'm not 100 per cent sure just yet. I'd see her probably playing a really big role, particularly more so against this opposition. I think she's a really great match-up in that regard in these conditions. We'll wait and see how that plays out, but it is nice to have her available," Healy said as quoted by ICC.

Molineux to expose India's struggle with left-arm spinners

India have had troubles against left-arm spinners through their first three matches at the World Cup, with Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera and South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba having picked up multiple top-order wickets against the side that the Aussies would have surely noticed.

India, meanwhile, have their own selection dilemmas as they look to bounce back from their narrow loss to the Proteas, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav and experienced seamer Renuka Singh all in line for a recall to boost the side's bowling stocks.

India to enter Australia clash with ‘postive mindset’

All-rounder Sneh Rana didn't get drawn into any potential changes that India may make to their XI, but suggested confidence levels remain high despite their recent slip-up against the Proteas.

"The confidence is really high. We're going in with a positive mindset, we've been planning really well, and everyone is clear about their roles.

"There's a lot of clarity in the team, so we're definitely positive. We've seen Australia's style for many years, they always play aggressively, but our plans are also clear," Rana said as quoted by ICC.

Women in Blue moved on from South Africa defeat

Rana said her teammates had moved on quickly from the loss to South Africa and the focus had moved on to the sold out contest against Australia

."That's the beauty of the team, when things don't go your way, it really defines everyone's character, how they take that loss. Winning and losing are both part of the game sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But what matters most is how the team bounces back together," she added.

"We regroup, we study the match, plan how to improve, take the positives, and look forward to the next game. We don't dwell on the loss; instead, we focus on how to tackle the next challenge better," the player concluded.

