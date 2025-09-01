ICC announces record USD 13.88 million prize money for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka, a 297% increase from 2022. Winners to get $4.48M, runners-up $2.24M, marking a historic step for women’s cricket.

New Delhi [India]: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a record prize money of USD13.88 million for the Women's Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with the two hosting nations set to play the tournament opener. The ICC confirmed on Monday a monumental 297 per cent rise from $3.5 million at the last edition, held in New Zealand in 2022. The total prize pot surpasses that of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup from two years ago in India, which had a total prize money of $10 million.

"The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game, and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024," the ICC said in a release.

The winners of the 13th edition of the tournament, which is being held across five venues: Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka, will receive $4.48 million, a staggering 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years ago. The winners' purse at the last Men's World Cup was $4 million.

The runners-up will receive $2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will return home with $1.12 million each (up from $300,000 in 2022).

With each group-stage win, the victors will get $34,314. The teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 each, and those in seventh and eighth place will earn $280,000. Each participating team is guaranteed $250,000.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah believes that this was another step in the right direction as the world body prioritises women's cricket and said, “This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women's cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally.”

"The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Women's cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate. We call upon all stakeholders, fans, media, partners, and Member Boards, to join us in championing the women's game and ensuring it receives the recognition and respect it deserves," he concluded.

