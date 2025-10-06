Pakistan’s Sidra Amin was reprimanded by the ICC for slamming her bat in frustration after dismissal vs India in the Women’s World Cup 2025, receiving one demerit point. Pakistan team has had a disappointing start, losing its opening two matches.

Pakistan’s veteran batter Sidra Amin was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the team’s 88-run defeat to Team India in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5.

Sidra Amin played a fighting knock of 81 off 106 balls, including nine fours and a six, in Pakistan’s 248-run chase. However, the veteran batter’s effort went in vain as Pakistan was bundled out for 159 in 43 overs, as the middle order batters failed to complement her effort, leaving the team far short of the target and exposing gaps in Pakistan’s batting line-up.

Amin’s 62-run partnership with Natalia Parvaiz for the fourth wicket kept Pakistan in the hunt to chase down the target, but the latter’s dismissal left the veteran batter to face the strike alone and increased pressure on her as wickets tumbled at the other end.

Why was Sidra Amin Reprimanded by the ICC?

A day after Pakistan’s defeat to Team India in the Women’s World Cup 2025 match, Sidra Amin was reprimanded by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct. In a statement released by the world governing body of cricket, Sidra was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel.

Article 2.2 relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

The ICC reprimanded Sidra Amin for slamming the bat on the ground in frustration after her mistimed shot led to her dismissal. Her action was deemed as showing dissent and bringing the game into disrepute, which violated the ICC’s code of conduct.

The on-field umpires charged Sidra Amin for breaching the ICC code of conduct, which was accepted by Shandre Fritz. The veteran Pakistan batter admitted the offence and accepted the sanction from the match referee for violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Along with a reprimand, Sidra Amin was handed one demerit point for her conduct, which will remain on her disciplinary record for 24 months.

Not an Ideal Start for Pakistan in Women’s World Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Pakistan has had a disappointing start to their campaign in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The Women in Green were allotted Colombo as the venue for their group-stage matches due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as an agreement between BCCI and PCB after Team India refused to travel to the neighouring nation for the Champions Trophy this year.

In their opening match against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s poor performance with the bat was on display as they were bundled out for 129 before suffering a seven-wicket loss at the hands of their Asian rival. In the following match against Team India, Pakistan’s batting was again found lacking, as they struggled to build partnerships and were dismissed well short of the target, highlighting ongoing issues in the middle and lower order.

Pakistan do not have an impressive record in the Women’s ODI World Cups, losing 29 matches in 32 outings, with a win percentage of just 9.37%, underscoring their historical struggles in the tournament.

Fatima Sana-led side will aim to make a comeback when they take on the defending champions, Australia, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, October 8.