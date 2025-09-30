Sachin Tendulkar praised Ex-BCCI secretary Jay Shah for boosting Indian women’s cricket, crediting him for the WPL and equal pay. Ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, he said the event in India will ignite countless dreams for young girls.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Jay Shah for his crucial role as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary in boosting the Indian women’s cricket. India is hosting the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which has commenced with the Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, taking on Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30.

India is hosting the marquee event for the third time after organising the 1978, 1997, and 2013 editions of the Women’s ODI World Cup, underlining the country’s growing role in promoting women’s cricket on the global stage. Sri Lanka is the co-host of the eight-team competition as the nation will host Pakistan matches due to political tensions with India, and their five home matches at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In 2022, India won the bid to host the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, securing the rights at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual conference in Birmingham, UK.

Tendulkar praises Jay Shah

As the Women’s ODI World Cup has kick-started with India taking on their co-host Sri Lanka, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted the role played by Jay Shah as the BCCI secretary in the growth of women’s cricket in India.

In a statement released by ICC ahead of the World Cup opener, Tendulkar credited the former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman for playing a crucial role in laying the foundation for the inception of the Women’s Premier League and pushing for equal match fees for men and women cricketers.

“The WPL has been nothing short of a game-changer. A lot of credit must go to Jay Shah, who, as BCCI Secretary, pushed for equal match fees and laid the foundation for the WPL. These steps may look administrative on paper, but in reality, they change lives and tell every aspiring young girl that her passion is valued equally". Tendulkar wrote in an ICC statement.

Jay Shah was a BCCI secretary when he and his administration brought a lot of reforms in Indian women’s cricket, including the Women’s Premier League (WPL), advocating for equal match fees for men and women, and increasing prize money and investment in women’s cricket across India under his tenure.

Women’s World Cup in India to Ignite Countless Dreams

Sachin Tendulkar hailed India for getting an opportunity to host the prestigious tournament, two years after the country hosted the Men’s ODI World Cup in 2023.

He stated that the Women’s World Cup is entering a transformative phase, adding that it is more than winning a coveted trophy; it represents inspiration, empowerment, and opening doors for future generations of aspiring female cricketers.

“I sense that women’s cricket in India stands on the cusp of its own watershed moment. The upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup will not just be about chasing a trophy; it will be about igniting countless dreams," Tendulkar wrote in an ICC column.

“Somewhere in Moga, a teenage girl might be clutching her bat tighter, hoping to emulate her idol Harmanpreet Kaur. In Sangli, another girl might be practising her drives, daring to dream like Smriti Mandhana." he added.

The ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is the 13th edition of the tournament, featuring eight teams competing for the coveted title, with India aiming to clinch their maiden crown on home soil.