Pakistan suffered a crushing 202-run defeat to the West Indies in the final ODI, their first series loss to them in 34 years. Jayden Seales’ 6/18 dismantled Pakistan’s batting, sparking fan outrage and raising concerns ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan suffered a humiliating yet historic loss in the third and final ODI of the recently concluded series against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday, August 13. Pakistan were handed a 202-run defeat by West Indies, who clinched their first ODI series win over them in 34 years.

West Indies posted a total of 294/6 and set a 295-run target for Pakistan to chase, thanks to Shai Hope’s skipper knock of 120 off 94 balls. In response, the visitors were rattled by Jayden Seales’ fiery bowling as Pakistan were bundled out for 92, with Salman Agha being the top scorer with 30.

Jayden Seales unleashed his career-best spell of 6/18, as his sheer fire and precision dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up, who were left shell-shocked and outplayed in every department. The three-match ODI series was 1-1 before the decider, making West Indies’ emphatic triumph a statement victory, ending their 3-decade-long series drought against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s embarrassing batting collapse

After conceding 294 in the first innings, Pakistan’s 295-run chase never gained momentum as they were reduced to 23/4 in 8.2 overs, with the dismissals of Siam Ayub (0), Abdullah Shafique (0), Babar Azam (9), and Mohammad Rizwan (0), and all four were dismissed by Jayden Seales.

The visitors witnessed a hope of revival in their run chase when Salman Agha and Hasan Nawaz stitched a 38-run stand for the fifth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 13 at 61/5. Thereafter, Pakistan were further reduced to 70/7 with the dismissals of Hussain Talat (1) and Salman Agha (30), effectively crushing any chances of a comeback as the tail offered little resistance in the lower order of the batting line-up.

Pakistan had a chance of going past the 100-run mark, but their total was stuck at 92 as they lost the remaining wickets of Naseem Shah (6), Hasan Ali (0), and Abrar Ahmed (0) without adding more than 22 runs, sealing a crushing 202-run defeat.

This was the first ODI series defeat for Pakistan and as well as their first-ever bilateral series loss to West Indies in over three decades. West Indies’ ODI series win against Pakistan brought joy to Caribbean fans amid the crisis the team is going through following the Test series and T20I series loss against Australia, and the T20I series defeat to Pakistan.

Fans troll Pakistan for humiliating defeat against West Indies

Following the humiliating 202-run defeat and eventual series loss against West Indies, Pakistan Cricket has been facing the wrath and trolling of the fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter)

Taking to their X handle, Pakistan Cricket fans slammed the team for their batting collapse and lack of intent, and brutally trolled the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their failure to step up for the team when they were needed most. Fans specifically targeted Babar Azam, who had 72 innings run without scoring a century in international cricket.

Pakistan’s batting collapse came just a month before the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place on September 9. Though the continental format is in the T20 format and Pakistan won the T20I series against the West Indies, the defeat has raised serious concerns over their form, confidence, and ability to handle pressure in high-stakes tournaments.

In ODI history, Pakistan have lost a match by a margin of 200 runs four times, with their worst defeat coming against Sri Lanka in January 2009, when the Men in Green were thrashed by 234 runs.