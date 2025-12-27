Dhaka Capitals’ coach, Mahbub Ali Zaki, tragically passed away after collapsing before their BPL 2025 opener against Rajshahi Warriors. Despite the grief, the team won by five wickets, a victory overshadowed by the loss of their respected mentor.

The Dhaka Capitals faced shock and grief as their coach, Mahbub Ali Zaki, passed away after collapsing to the ground minutes before their opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 against Rajshahi Warriors at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 12.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dhaka Capitals kicked off their campaign on a winning note with a five-wicket victory over Rajshahi Warriors in Sylhet. With a 133-run target, Dhaka chased it down with seven balls to spare, marking their first win of the BPL 2025 season. Abdullah Al Mamun led the Capitals' run chase with an innings of 45 off 39 balls, while Sabbir Rahman played a quickfire, unbeaten knock of 21 off 10 balls to help the side achieve the target in 18.5 overs.

Dhaka Capitals’ bowling attack did their job well to restrict Rajshahi Warriors to 132/8, ensuring that Dhaka had a modest target to chase. Spinner Imad Wasim was the standout bowler for the side, with figures of 3/16 at an economy rate of 4 in his spell of four overs. Nasir Hossain picked up two wickets while conceding 32 runs at an economy rate of 8 in four overs.

Dhaka Capitals’ Bittersweet Victory

Dhaka Capitals might have won their opening match of the BPL 2025 campaign, but the victory was tinged with emotions as they grappled with the sudden demise of their assistant, Mahbub Ali Zaki. He was 59 at the time of his demise. As per the report by Cricbuzz, Zaki fell on the ground during the Dhaka team’s warm-up minutes before their opening match against the Rajshahi Warriors.

Mahbub Ali Zaki was immediately given CPR by the team staff and medical staff before he was taken to Al Haramain Hospital in Sylhet. However, the Dhaka Capitals’ assistant coach was declared dead by the doctors, leaving the team management and players shocked. It was also reported that players from several BPL teams, including cricketers from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express, and Chattogram Royals, rushed to the hospital where Zaki was admitted.

Mahbub Ali Zaki’s sudden demise was confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who paid tribute to him for his ‘invaluable’ contribution for his role in developing fast bowling in national cricket.

“Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude.” BCB wrote on X.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

After the demise of Mahbub Ali Zaki, both teams, Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Warriors, observed a minute's silence during the mid-innings break, following Rajshahi’s batting, to pay their respects to the Capitals’ assistant coach and honor his memory. Though the match took place as per the schedule, both teams remained solemn, observing moments of respect for Mahbub Ali Zaki during the game.

Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki?

Mahbub Ali Zaki played a pivotal role in nurturing the fast bowling talent in Bangladesh Cricket. Before being transitioned into a coaching and mentoring role, Ali Zaki himself was a cricketer, having played for Comilla District in n the National Cricket Championship as a fast bowler. Mahbub Ali Zaki also led clubs like Abahani and Dhanmondi in the Dhaka Division Premier League.

After retiring from his cricketing career as a player, Mahbub Ali Zaki took up coaching and player development duties. In 2008, the Bangladesh Cricket Board roped in a former first-class cricketer as a High Performance coach and went on to play a crucial role in developing and nurturing fast bowlers for Bangladesh across junior and senior levels.

Scroll to load tweet…

The likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed were Mahbub Ali Zaki’s proteges, benefiting from his guidance and training program. Zaki particularly worked with Taskin Ahmed when the Bangladesh pacer’s bowling action came under heavy scrutiny during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, helping him remodel and rehabilitate his action through that period.

Zaki also served as the specialist fast bowling coach of Bangladesh U19 when they won the maiden U19 World Cup title in 2020, defeating India in the final. Mahbub Ali Zaki’s sudden demise was a significant loss for Bangladesh cricket, as his role in nurturing young, talented fast bowlers helped shape the nation’s pace attack.