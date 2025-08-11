Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI futures are uncertain as BCCI plans for the 2027 World Cup. They must play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove fitness and form, with selectors eyeing a transition to younger talent ahead of the tournament.

The uncertainty over the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket has been looming day by day, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly charting out plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Kohli and Rohit are no longer in the scheme of things for T20Is and Tests as they retired from both formats of the game, and ODIs remain their primary format, keeping in mind the ODI World Cup, which is still two years away. The Indian batting stalwarts stepped away from the T20Is following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Ahead of India’s recently concluded Test tour of England, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pulled their curtains down on their illustrious red-ball careers, just five days apart. Rohit was the first to announce his Test retirement after he was sacked from captaincy, while Kohli followed suit by taking to his Instagram handle to officially call time on his red-ball career after months of speculation

Rohit and Kohli’s ODI careers might come to an early end

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been stalwarts of the Indian batting line-up for over a decade and a half across all formats of the game. In ODI cricket, two have extraordinary records and have played pivotal roles in India’s successes at home and abroad. Since the 2027 ODI World Cup is still two years away, the question is whether they will be fit and in form enough to make a significant impact.

However, the batting stalwarts’ ODI careers might come to an end after the series against Australia if they cannot agree to the BCCI’s demand. As per the report by Dainik Jagran, if Rohit and Kohli are willing to extend their ODI careers beyond the Australia series, they will have to play the upcoming season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to test their fitness and form to secure their spots in the World Cup squad.

Kohli’s last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in February 2010 against Railways, while Rohit’s last appearance in a domestic 50-over tournament was in the 2018 semifinal against Hyderabad.

The BCCI’s decision reportedly stemmed from the board’s mandating the players to participate in domestic cricket to be considered for selection following Team India’s disastrous five-match Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and Delhi earlier this year after the BCCI’s direction to all the Indian players.

Since Rohit and Kohli are playing limited cricket after retirement from T20Is and Tests, the BCCI might want to ensure that the duo maintain match fitness and form by competing regularly at the domestic level before committing to the high demands of international ODI cricket.

Will selectors phase out Rohit and Kohli before ODI World Cup?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to have conversations with the BCCI regarding their future in ODI cricket, as per the reports. Though the decision on their future remains uncertain, the selectors may gradually phase them out in order to give opportunities to emerging talents before the ODI World Cup.

Former BCCI selector, Devang Gandhi, highlighted the emergence of rising talents, urged the BCCI to sit and take a call on the way forward. He also warned that time is moving quickly, given the rapidly changing landscape of international cricket, with more young players showcasing their skills and talent.

“How will you make players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharshan, among others, sit out when they have shown how well they can adapt? The bigger transition is from T20s to Tests. Once a player has done well in Test cricket and has the power game, ODIs should come easier to them. The selectors and the team management must sit together and take a call." Gandhi told the Times of India.

“If, say, in a year, we come to a situation where one of them is not firing and we need a replacement, the team management may not have enough time to prepare a player for the job. There's absolutely no doubt about the contribution of Rohit and Virat. But time doesn't wait for anybody," he added.

By the time the next World Cup begins in 2027, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be 38 and 40 years old, respectively, raising questions about their longevity and India’s strategy to transition to the next generation of players.

Rohit and Kohli’s last appearance in an ODI was in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand, which India won by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in March this year.

What’s BCCI's long-term vision for the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have undoubtedly been pillars of India’s batting line-up in ODI cricket for over a decade and a half. However, the BCCI is reportedly looking at a long-term future, giving opportunities to young talents.

Earlier, the report suggested that Rohit Sharma might not captain Team India in ODIs as the board was looking at Shubman Gill as the future leader to build a fresh core around for the 2027 World Cup. Gill recently led Team India to a five-match Test series draw against England by pulling off a thrilling victory in the Oval Decider.

Since Team India is already going through a transition phase in T20Is and Tests following Rohit and Kohli’s retirements, the selectors might want to focus on grooming and nurturing the next generation of players in the ODI format as well, ensuring a seamless transition and building a strong and balanced squad for the ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might return to international cricket in the three-match ODI series against Australia, which will begin on October 19, but their continued presence in the team will depend on their form, fitness, and willingness to meet the BCCI’s conditions, participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.